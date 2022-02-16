What do you get when you combine brewers and Buffalo Beer Geeks? A CollaBEERation

The Buffalo Beer Geeks – a private Facebook group – is dedicated to the appreciation of craft beer and the support of regional breweries. Its more than 6,000 members have one heart when it comes to a love of beer, though some have a greater appreciation for those brewed farther afield than closer to home.
Hence the creation of CollaBEERation, a festival in which Beer Geeks members pair with regional brewers to make an eclectic set of brews designed to build more proximate affection.
“We said, ‘You can't complain about local beer if we're allowing you to make the local beer,’” said Joe Yager, a McKinley High School geometry teacher who helps moderate the Facebook group and came up with the idea for the festival.
Resurgence Brewing Company hosted Yager and the Geeks for the first festival in February 2020. A Covid-19 pandemic surge turned last year’s edition into a virtual affair for guest brewers who worked with 24 breweries offering cases to go with one bottle of each recipe.
CollaBEERation 2.0 runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Powerhouse (140 Lee St.), which should have plenty of room for those who plunk down $60 at the door. The key will be to get there on time because when the beer is gone, it’s gone.
The festival features collaborations made at 40 locations and has spawned opportunities for brewers and beer lovers to co-design and create beers that illuminate their tastes and skills – and in some cases, boundaries.
Styles will include Belgians, sours and IPAs, but that is just a start.
Old First Ward Brewing Company helped the Beer Geeks craft a rum-spiced imperial Bananas Foster Hefeweizen.
Eli Fish, in Batavia, was home base for a cuvee sour aged three months in gin barrels.
K2 Brewing and its Geeks forged an imperial cream ale conditioned on Frank’s Hot Sauce and blue cheese.
This likely will be the only time you’ll drink these concoctions.
“A couple of the breweries will bottle or can them, or have them on tap,” Yager said, “but at the end of the day, we’re talking small batches.”
Participating breweries hail mostly from the Buffalo Niagara region, though Rochester and the Finger Lakes also are represented. Craft cider, mead and kombucha will be among offerings. Pizza Plant designed a ricotta cheese, bacon and jalapeno pod for the festival. Other food will be sold, too.
Those who attend can help choose the top three beverages. The winning brewery will bring home a wrestling-style championship belt for its taproom.
Corey Catalano, co-founder and head brewer at Big Ditch Brewing Company, and four of the Beer Geeks brewed a West Coast IPA infused and brewed with blood orange juice for the festival. Blood Orange Sunset sports an assertive bitterness obvious at the start, with a semi-sweet finish.
“It's neat to partner with these Beer Geeks because they’re craft enthusiasts,” Catalano said. “When you do these collaborations, you're usually working exclusively with people that are either in the industry or brew all the time. In my case with this, one of the four homebrewed and it was a completely new, immersive experience for the rest. They come at it from the consumer standpoint. It reminded me of where Big Ditch came from and how it started.”
Big Ditch makes the top-selling regional craft beer, Hayburner. But they also make limited release beers in smaller quantities, like those the festival will feature. Catalano and co-founder Matt Kahn left science jobs in the pharmaceutical industry a decade ago to start Big Ditch, so they share the same passion for beer as the Geeks.
“I could not ask for a better like job,” the head brewer said. “This isn’t work for me.”
CollaBEERation 2.0
Where: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St.
Cost: $60 in advance at tixr.com/groups/powerhousebcp and at the door.
Tip: Multiple pours are available for each beer, as they last. Go early and try a variety because kegs could kick.
