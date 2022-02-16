What do you get when you combine brewers and Buffalo Beer Geeks? A CollaBEERation

The Buffalo Beer Geeks – a private Facebook group – is dedicated to the appreciation of craft beer and the support of regional breweries. Its more than 6,000 members have one heart when it comes to a love of beer, though some have a greater appreciation for those brewed farther afield than closer to home.

Hence the creation of CollaBEERation, a festival in which Beer Geeks members pair with regional brewers to make an eclectic set of brews designed to build more proximate affection.

“We said, ‘You can't complain about local beer if we're allowing you to make the local beer,’” said Joe Yager, a McKinley High School geometry teacher who helps moderate the Facebook group and came up with the idea for the festival.

Resurgence Brewing Company hosted Yager and the Geeks for the first festival in February 2020. A Covid-19 pandemic surge turned last year’s edition into a virtual affair for guest brewers who worked with 24 breweries offering cases to go with one bottle of each recipe.