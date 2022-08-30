West Side Bazaar's groundbreaking on Niagara Street reflects the opportunity it provides others

Louise Sano knows the power of the West Side Bazaar. The Rwandan's story in Buffalo began with a suitcase, an 8-foot table and dreams of business success.

Sano's Global Villages, an Africa-inspired clothing and jewelry shop now on Grant Street, represents the goal of the Bazaar's mission. In 2011, Sano attended business workshops with Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which oversees the Bazaar, then took over her own table in the fledgling incubator later that year.

By the next year, she had outgrown her space and, with help from a WEDI loan, opened a standalone location. Even after she left the Bazaar, her early role as "voice of the vendors" propelled her to a position on WEDI's board of directors, which she still holds. "It's an adventure," Sano said.

With the Tuesday groundbreaking of the $11.5 million future site of the West Side Bazaar, at 1432 Niagara St., dozens of other immigrants and refugees will have the opportunity to follow in Sano's footsteps on the journey from wide-eyed newcomer to savvy business owner.

"When you own a building, you control your future," Sano said at the future site on Tuesday. "It's power. You can grow, you can expand."

Empire State Development and WEDI hosted the gathering of officials and media in the musty warehouse between Potomac Avenue and West Delavan Street that Hayes Construction Services will transform into an expanded two-level business-incubator-meets-community-space, with a capacity of more than 200 people, 24 vendors, a stage and commercial kitchen to host everything from food safety and cooking classes to pop-ups and ghost kitchens.

The Bazaar is best known for its allure as a food hall, at which customers can try Ethiopian injera, a sponge-like bread that eaters use to scoop up meat or vegetables, or chicken tawook, a grilled Middle Eastern kebab with a whirlwind of flavor. Freshly prepared food from countries like South Sudan, Japan, China, Laos, Thailand and others have enticed Buffalo's adventurous eaters and connected them with unfamiliar cuisines. Since 2011, the Bazaar has been considered a reflection of the "new Buffalo."

The West Side Bazaar on Niagara has a tentative opening date of September 2023 and nears the end of its capital campaign, of which about $1.7 million still needs to be raised for non-construction-related endeavors.

The Niagara Street venture will ultimately dwarf the scene at 25 Grant St., which houses 15 vendors, four of whom share a kitchen space along the south wall. At the Niagara site, eight aspiring restaurateurs will have access to a kitchen. Carolynn Welch said the process will be competitive to determine the four hot-food additions from a waiting list of more than 100 names.

Welch added that the new layout will better connect Bazaar's retail and food vendors, which are essentially cordoned off from one another on Grant Street. Blueprints for the Niagara Street location show retail areas flanking both sides of the column of eight connected kitchens, with a large community space in front of both.

An economic impact study pegged the Bazaar as having a $35 million value in its first five years, Welch said, with visits expected to rise from 80,000 per year on Grant Street to about 250,000 on Niagara. And those estimates could be conservative, Welch said. Officials including State Sen. Sean Ryan and Rep. Brian Higgins Tuesday lauded the Bazaar as a "community hub" key to the $28 million overhaul of Niagara Street, which recently completed an extensive streetscape makeover.

A bigger space means greater growth potential for tenant businesses, Welch said, elaborating why it's been hard for entrepreneurs on Grant Street to branch out on their own. Global Villages, Rakhapura, Kiosko Latino and Radah Baked Goods are four "graduates" who moved out and remain in business; Gourmet Lao had a brief foray on its own before closing.

Carolynn Welch knows firsthand how immigrants enrich Buffalo "The more we can learn about each other's cultures, that makes us richer, and makes this a more beautiful place," says Welch, executive director of the Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

"We don't have room for storage. We don't have room for more customers. So everyone kind of hits their cap and starting a restaurant, it's very expensive," Welch said about existing constraints.

WEDI's aim is still to facilitate businesses entering, learning, growing and branching out on their own, opening the door for other entrepreneurs to follow the same path. "I want everyone to leave me," Welch deadpanned.

But Tuesday was about the Bazaar's future, which felt boundless at the groundbreaking. Sano was almost in disbelief discussing past growth and the possibilities ahead.

"If a person said this would be the situation 10 years ago, I would have said they were crazy," Sano said. "We are talking today, in 2022. I can't imagine what it will be like in 2032."