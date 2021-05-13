Village of Orchard Park to receive major ice cream boost before summer

The Village of Orchard Park has long been a relative desert for ice cream options. Route 20 Ice Cream and Taffy's have all warranted special trips to OP's periphery, but the heart of the village has sorely lacked a walkable destination for creamy treats.

That void is about to be filled May 20, when Village Ice Cream of Orchard Park opens at 6413 W. Quaker St. (Route 20A), a block from Orchard Park Middle School and the Boys & Girls Club.

Brian Tefft, owner of T & R Seasonal Services and co-owner of the new ice cream stand, remembers the 80-degree day in September 2017 that planted the vision of a side business in his mind. His team of landscapers was handling parking and selling mums, scarecrows and pumpkins at the annual Quaker Arts Festival (now the OP Festival of the Arts). When visitors were getting in their cars to leave, the most frequently asked question was: "Is there any place we can get ice cream around here?" The answer then was no.

