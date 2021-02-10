Valentine's Day specials at Buffalo restaurants include options for dining in, taking home

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and indoor dining has made a comeback just in time. If you’re looking forward to a fancy night on the town or a cozy night in, local restaurants are offering plenty of options. Here is a look at what seven restaurants and bars are offering.

Share Kitchen & Bar Room, 5590 Main St., Williamsville

Valentine’s Dinner for Two, from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 to 13. Enjoy an upscale dining experience focused on the concept of food-sharing in the quaint Village of Williamsville. This extravagant $99 three-course dinner for two includes two select starters, two entrées and a dessert to share with two glasses of prosecco or $20 off of any bottle of wine. Make your reservation online.

Toutant, 437 Ellicott St.