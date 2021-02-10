Valentine's Day specials at Buffalo restaurants include options for dining in, taking home

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and indoor dining has made a comeback just in time. If you’re looking forward to a fancy night on the town or a cozy night in, local restaurants are offering plenty of options. Here is a look at what seven restaurants and bars are offering.
Share Kitchen & Bar Room, 5590 Main St., Williamsville
Valentine’s Dinner for Two, from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 to 13. Enjoy an upscale dining experience focused on the concept of food-sharing in the quaint Village of Williamsville. This extravagant $99 three-course dinner for two includes two select starters, two entrées and a dessert to share with two glasses of prosecco or $20 off of any bottle of wine. Make your reservation online.
Toutant, 437 Ellicott St.
Valentine’s Day Toutant2Geaux, 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13. Here's another at-home option with contactless curbside pickup. The menu features a la carte and family-style menu options. Choose from unique, contemporary country dishes, including smoked prime rib, picadilly fried chicken and crawfish etouffee. Place your order online.
The Standard, 4717 Clinton St., West Seneca
Valentine’s Weekend Pre-Fixe Takeout, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14. The Standard is preparing a Valentine’s Day weekend takeout menu featuring jumbo shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, surf and turf for two (filet mignon and lobster tail) and a dessert duet for $99. Ala carte options also are available. Call 608-6973 to place your order.
Support Local Journalism
Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.
Valentine's Date night, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13. This Valentine’s date night features a three-course dinner for two and a bottle of wine for $75. There will also be three sessions of ice skating sponsored by Independent Health and live music. Reservations can be made online for dinner and ice skating. Visit buffaloriverworks.com.
Sto Lat Bar, 4475 Transit Road, Amherst
Valentine’s Day Package, 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. This authentic Polish restaurant’s dinner date for two includes an appetizer, two entrées, a dessert and a bottle of wine for $80. Choose from delicious entrées like pan-seared salmon, bone-in pork chop and steak and pierogi frites. Make your reservation online here.
Salvatore’s, 6461 Transit Road, Lancaster
Valentine’s Day Dinner to Go, 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 14. If you prefer to spend your Valentine’s Day with your significant other from the comfort of home, this is a great option. Salvatore’s is offering a $79 dinner for two to-go, featuring a Caesar salad, garlic bread, filet mignon, Tuscan brick chicken and rigatoni Bolognese. Place your order online.
New York Beer Project, 6933 South Transit Road, Lockport
Valentine's Day Champagne Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Treat your sweetheart or loved one to a New York City-style brunch in the brewery and enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne. Throughout February, New York Beer Project also is serving delicious themed specials, which include a love child panini and smoky bacon jam wings.