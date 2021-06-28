University Heights vegan standout Amy's Place has reopened – with some tweaks

Other than the absence of breakfast fare, the most significant menu change is that all meat has been eliminated. But signature items Amy's Place has long been known for remain: the Veggie Wet Shoes ($9), curly-Q fries topped with spicy lentils; the Lentil-Berry Sandwich ($10.99), a rolled flatbread stuffed with lentils and bulgur and topped with hot sauce; and Margie Meal ($9.75), fried chicken substitute with spicy fries inside a pita; among others.

There's an emphasis on seitan, tofu, a vegan chicken substitute and vegan cheddar cheese; the menu clearly indicates the few items that do contain dairy, but cheese lovers will be pleased to know that feta, cheddar, provolone can be added to most dishes at extra cost.

Seitan "chicken" wings (six for $10.99, with housemade vegan blue cheese), vegan mac-and-cheese ($4.99/$6.50) and black bean burgers are vegan interpretations of dishes that eaters with those dietary preferences often must pass on. The Impossible Burger is a new addition to the menu, providing a meatless alternative to black bean.