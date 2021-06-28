University Heights vegan standout Amy's Place has reopened – with some tweaks

After more than a year closed – including a period in which its future was cloudy – Amy's Place quietly reopened June 24 in the University Heights district.
Now a fully vegan and vegetarian diner, Amy's (3234 Main St.) has adopted a different approach than longtime patrons might remember, but most of its appeal remains intact under owner Greg Kempf, who has run the community staple since 1993.
Amy's is offering takeout only, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, until it returns to indoor service in mid-July with the same hours. By then, Kempf hopes to debut a side room addition as a dining/hangout area hybrid that was a pandemic project in which he reconfigured the former head shop in the adjoining space. Capacity will double with the new seating.
Kempf has chosen shorter hours and opted against serving breakfast – a meal Amy's was known for previously – at least temporarily to reduce the demands of his operation to protect his and his employees' mental and physical health. The abbreviated schedule will allow Kempf to introduce new endeavors such as a multicourse, higher-end monthly pop-up meal he hopes to begin in the fall, plus some specialty brunches on Sundays or Mondays.
Other than the absence of breakfast fare, the most significant menu change is that all meat has been eliminated. But signature items Amy's Place has long been known for remain: the Veggie Wet Shoes ($9), curly-Q fries topped with spicy lentils; the Lentil-Berry Sandwich ($10.99), a rolled flatbread stuffed with lentils and bulgur and topped with hot sauce; and Margie Meal ($9.75), fried chicken substitute with spicy fries inside a pita; among others.
There's an emphasis on seitan, tofu, a vegan chicken substitute and vegan cheddar cheese; the menu clearly indicates the few items that do contain dairy, but cheese lovers will be pleased to know that feta, cheddar, provolone can be added to most dishes at extra cost.
Seitan "chicken" wings (six for $10.99, with housemade vegan blue cheese), vegan mac-and-cheese ($4.99/$6.50) and black bean burgers are vegan interpretations of dishes that eaters with those dietary preferences often must pass on. The Impossible Burger is a new addition to the menu, providing a meatless alternative to black bean.
The Lebanese section of the menu remains strong as Kempf sources several items, such as the pita, falafel and za'atar spices, from Pete's Lebanese Bakery on Elmwood in Kenmore. The Maza Dish ($15.99) serves as an introductory platter for Amy's Lebanese fare, with hummus, pita, eggplant, three grape leaves and three falafel balls included.
Kempf still awaits his beer and wine license, which he hopes to have by fall. Amy's is now offering cold brew McCullagh Coffee and the owner intends to expand the coffee program even further to fit with the concept of the side room.
Last August, Kempf waffled on whether he wanted to continue running Amy's, briefly putting the business up for sale. But a flood of personal messages encouraging him to stick with Amy's, coupled with intense social media reaction to the "for sale" announcement, forced Kempf to wrestle with how much Amy's Place meant to the community and the city at large, prompting his change of heart.
The phased reopening is due to acclimating new staff and modernizing from the previous cash-only approach. Kempf is the only worker with any history at Amy's, so not only is he training a new staff, but he's also grappling with a new point-of-sale system that includes online ordering and accepts credit cards. The likelihood of a cooperative ownership model, which Kempf considered last December, has been put on the backburner.