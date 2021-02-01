Two Western New York cooks take their Polish family recipes to the masses

Pierogi and beet soup were also on the agenda for the Wigilia show.

“Within three days of posting the Wigilia episode, we had 2,500 views and only two that disliked it,” Woszczak said. “We posted the recipes to our Facebook page. People are receptive and happy to see it and watch it and full of anticipation for it to be full-blown.”

The show has been underwritten by the Polish American Congress, and has been produced by a team of experienced food television professionals. Three more episodes have been shot and edited, she said. Producers are seeing if they can reach a deal to have the shows broadcast on television. If that doesn’t happen, they’ll join the Wigilia show on their YouTube channel, Woszczak said.

They’re happy to spread the message that Polish cooking is worth the effort.