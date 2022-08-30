 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Stories Amber Lager celebrates Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

  • 0
Stories of Resurgence Two Stories Amber Lager

Two Stories Amber Lager is a well-balanced lager that is the newest offering in the "Stories of Resurgence" series from Resurgence Brewing Company and The Buffalo News.
Support this work for $1 a month

Through their "Stories of Resurgence" series, Resurgence Brewing Company and The Buffalo News are telling the stories of Buffalo through beer, the latest being Two Stories Amber Lager, a brew crafted to celebrate the resurgence and tourism success of the historic and iconic Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House.

The Two Stories beer can features a QR code that links to a dedicated microsite, where users can access a promo code for $5 off any public tour at the Martin House, plus read and learn about Frank Lloyd Wright and the significance of his Buffalo masterpiece.

“The restoration of the Martin House and its tremendous success as an international destination speaks to the power of our community. Our Two Stories Amber Lager helps share that history and hopefully inspires pride in Buffalo’s architectural gem,” said Jeff Ware, president and owner of Resurgence Brewing.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

This well-balanced amber lager carries a hint of toasted malt profile that includes biscuit, caramel and toffee notes. At 5% alcohol by volume, it is an easy-drinking, flavorful beer. Two Stories pours a deep, dark amber and presents aromas of nuts, caramel and malt. Notes of chocolate, caramel, toasted bread and sweet malt follow before a smooth and crisp finish.

“The Martin House is the perfect example of what a community can do when it recognizes the value in preserving an important piece of its history,” said Mary Roberts, executive director of the Martin House.

Two Stories Amber Lager marks the third release of the series, following Big League Summer New England IPA, which celebrated the return of Major League Baseball to Buffalo for the first time since 1915, and 43 North Startup Session, brewed to honor the startup accelerator and incubator and annual startup competition.

Two Stories Amber is now available at Resurgence Brewing (55 Chicago St.), all Consumer’s Beverages locations and select Tops Friendly Markets locations.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ozzy Osbourne wants to leave the US because of gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News