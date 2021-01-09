Two Hamburg restaurants have outdoor dining structures shut down by health department

What constitutes outdoor dining has been a point of contention among restaurant owners and health officials, with Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein warning specifically against "igloo" dining – groups inside mostly enclosed structures – in a county briefing this week.

Two restaurants – Juicy Burger Bar and Carte Blanche in Hamburg, both under the ownership of Tim Sardinia – received word from the Erie County Department of Health in the last 24 hours that their outdoor dining structures did not meet the guidelines set by NY Forward, the state's reopening plan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"... Our intention for our Burgerloos was for our guests to enjoy a very special experience in a ventilated and sanitized space while being shielded by the unpredictable Buffalo weather," wrote a representative of Juicy Burger Bar through the restaurant's Instagram page. "It is our hope that there is change in our future. Not only for us but for every single one of the locally owned restaurants, our friends. We are all in this together."

