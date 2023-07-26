After 30 years in the restaurant business, Jeff and Mandy Cooke finally opened their own place, This Little Pig, in 2017, in a Transit Road plaza.

The Cookes proved they could fly their own restaurant. This Little Pig’s barbecue, eclectic specials and kicked-up Americana served hundreds each night.

At This Little Pig, a down-home menu with surprising range At This Little Pig, regulars return for the glow of trust rewarded. It offers more dishes of the moment than restaurants twice its size.

Making the restaurant serve its owners was another kettle of fish.

After the Cookes’ accountant read their numbers and predicted they could retire at 70, they decided getting all the way in, and owning their own building, was the only way to go.

“If we kept going like this, leasing and running a business with these margins, we might never really get to retire,” he said.

At 10651 Main St. in Clarence, formerly Cornerstone Bar & Grill, the Cookes are taking the long view, having bought the building as a bet on their future.

The new This Little Pig is an upgrade that starts with roomier dining rooms, built for the purpose, instead of generic commercial cubes.

The new place seats about 150, with a bar and three dining rooms on the first floor. There’s a private room for 20, but no outdoor seating yet.

The old place could sit only 10 taps, which should double in Clarence Hollow. It will still be a local-centric beer list, with a few commercial classics such as Guinness, Cooke said.

Same menus. Still wheelchair accessible. The bar opens at 3 p.m., serving a limited food menu, with dinner proper starting at 5 p.m.

In the meantime, the Cookes' second-newest spot, Satellite BBQ in Alden, is serving an increasing number of people following the smoke signals to 13268 Broadway for racks of ribs, fried chicken sandwiches, family packs and all the fixins.

“So far, so good,” said Cooke. “We’re excited.”

Check out the menu at thislittlepigeats.com

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. Phone: 716-580-7872.