By TONI RUBERTO

Aug. 10-17

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Erie County Fair. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Aug. 22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.

It's here – the 183rd edition of the Erie County Fair is open at the Hamburg Fairgrounds with all the food, entertainment, rides and adorable animals that you can handle. New performers and events this year include Mighty Mike, a roaming strongman; The Alley Cats, doo-wop a cappella group; Banachek's Mind games; and the interactive 9/11 memorial and mobile exhibit, "Never Forget" (limited run through Aug. 14). The grandstand is busy every night, with concerts and motor events such as Fitz and the Tantrums (Aug. 10), Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 13), The Spinners (free show on Aug. 18) and the World's Largest Demolition Derby (Aug. 20). Admission at the gate is $20 (credit card only). Tickets for grandstand events must be purchased in advance at ecfair.org.

Roller Rink at Canalside. Opening day activities are 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Canalside.

The rink at Canalside adjusts with the seasons, featuring ice skating in the winter and water fun in the summer. As we lean toward the fall (sorry), it becomes a rink in its purest form with a return to roller skating. The season continues through Oct. 29, with hours for public skating plus an activity zone with pop-up games and activities. Additionally, Fridays are theme nights and Saturdays include learn to skate sessions with 716 Rollers from noon to 2 p.m. plus Fitness on Wheels in the morning. Special events include AmeriCAN Skate Jam and Health & Wellness Expo, Aug. 18-20, and a Back to School skate with a school supply giveaway, Aug. 26. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for ages 13 and younger. Bring your own skates, or rent them for $4. No roller blades. Find the full schedule and hours online at buffalowaterfront.com.

Food Truck Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 10 at Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave.

A new food truck rodeo that is starting this week is the first of its kind on the East Side. The Northland Workforce Training Center is hosting the event on Thursdays through August. The rotating list of trucks includes Cater 2U Kitchen, Tiny Thai, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Sun Cuisines, Fat Bob's Smokehouse, The Maine Bite, Dat Burger Guy, Will Barbecue, and Sassy Sips. In addition to the food, there will be poetry readings, live music, vendors and the AKG Art Truck. Kids will have plenty to do, with interactive activities and bounce houses. Free tours of the Northland state-of-the-art training facility will be offered.

Steve Trevino. 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St.

He’s been called "America’s favorite husband" and "the wife whisperer" for his stand-up comedy based on the daily routines of husbands and wives on such topics as getting the kids at day care and setting up swing sets and other things at home. He has produced multiple specials for Amazon, Netflix and Showtime. His fifth comedy special was the recent independently produced “Speaking Wife,” which gives you an idea of what you'll hear in his show.

Lewiston Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 along Center Street in Lewiston.

For many, this annual Lewiston event is one of the big ones of the summer. Hundreds of vendor booths line Center Street in Lewiston, allowing visitors to stroll the quaint village at their own pace. More than 20,000 original artworks including painting, photography, jewelry, mixed media and wood will be available for sale. "College Alley" features student work, and an ArtZone has hands-on activities for kids. Live entertainment, plus food and drink vendors are also on hand. Be sure to stop by the many Lewiston shops, bars and restaurants while you're there, too.

LKPT Food Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 along Main Street in Lockport.

This food festival focuses on Niagara County and regional restaurants, food producers, wineries, distilleries, beer producers and farms. Restaurants will have one or two tasting portions of a specialty dish. The day also includes farmers market vendors, music and a family area with activities, art and resting areas for families.

