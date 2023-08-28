By MELISSA BURROWES

Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2023

The long Labor Day weekend is a busy time with events celebrating American workers and the last few days before the return to school. Plus it's leading into a week that welcomes the return of our local theater season. Here's a look at upcoming events.

National Buffalo Wing Festival. Noon to p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Highmark Stadium.

Among the many events commemorating the long Labor Day weekend is one unique to Buffalo: National Buffalo Wing Festival, better known as Wing Fest. A celebration of Buffalo's iconic chicken wing, the event was inspired by the 2001 film "Osmosis Jones" which showcased a fictional wing festival, inspiring founder Drew Cerza to create the real deal in Buffalo. At least 23 restaurants from Buffalo and beyond will be at Highmark Stadium where attendees can sample from more than 100 wing flavors. Wing contests include the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship and Bobbing for Wings, plus children up to age 4 can dress up in Buffalo or chicken wing-themed attire for the Baby Wing Contest. Live music rounds out the tasty event. Admission is $20; free for ages 8 and younger. Wings and other food items are purchased with food tickets (one ticket equals one wing). Beer, soda and water are purchased by debit or credit card only; no cash or food tickets. Parking is free.

"A Great Wilderness." Presented by Buffalo United Artists, Sept. 1-23 at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave.

We've seen the "one last job" story played out enough in films and theater that we know things don't work as planned. In "A Great Wilderness," a man who has devoted himself to leading a camp that "cures" gay teens, must reflect on his own life and decisions after his last "client" gets lost in the wilderness. The play, written by Samuel D. Hunter, "navigates a complex moral terrain, exploring the shifting motives and inconstant strength of our personal convictions." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays (Sept. 1 is sold out) and 5 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23.

Buffalo German Fest, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.

This celebration of German culture and heritage starts with a kickoff party from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1. A full day of activities are planned for Sept. 2 including Bavarian dancers, German Big Bands, a European Car Show and plenty of German beer. Admission is $10, with proceeds going toward student scholarships and the local Federation of German American Societies; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Vietnam Welcome Home, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 at Buffalo Naval & Military Park.

The Buffalo Naval & Military Park hosts the Black Lions group for this event on Vietnam War history. Vietnam veterans will speak about their experiences, and you will also be able to see table displays of military equipment, uniforms and an assortment of weapons from the war. There will be military vehicles too, and a showing of educational films. Events take place inside the Hanger Building. Admission is free.

Bills Mafia Boat Parade. 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, along the Buffalo River starting at Canalside.

A display of Buffalo spirit takes place during this boat parade down the Buffalo River with the Bills Mafia decked out in blue and red, waving Buffalo-themed banners in full force as they ring in the start of football season. This is the second annual parade, with proceeds benefiting Oishei Children's Hospital. While it's going on, check out the marketplace with local artisans, plus food trucks and music at Canalside. Register your boat at mafiaboatparade.com.

Buffalo AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 starting at the corner of Dorrance Avenue and McKinley Parkway.

This annual march to celebrate the spirit of the American worker takes place in South Buffalo, with marchers from various labor unions. The lineup begins at 11 a.m. with the parade at noon. A cookout follows at Cazenovia Park.

“Guys & Dolls.” Presented by MusicalFare Theatre, Sept. 6 to Oct. 8 at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

MusicalFare promises a fresh and innovative approach to its production of this great musical comedy. You'll be treated to favorite Frank Loesser songs like “Luck Be a Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” in addition to MusicalFare's talented cast and crew of director Chris Kelly, choreographer Kristy E. Cavanagh and music director Theresa Quinn and such actors as Sarah Blewett, Sidney Bowers, Susana Breese, James Anthony Caposito, Bobby Cooke and Kevin Deese. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays (except 8 p.m. Sept. 22), 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cast talk-backs are after Wednesday performances (none on Sept. 6).

Also worth checking out

M&T First Fridays at the AKG Art Museum. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, 1285 Ellmwood Ave. This popular free program returns Sept. 1 and will be held the First Friday of each month. Not only can you enjoy free artmaking activities and live music, but you can check out the new AKG, too.

Labor Day Weekend Street Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 along Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. You'll find a whole lot of fun at this street festival in the heart of Niagara Falls. Enjoy food trucks and live music with a full, four-day lineup of entertainment. Admission is free.

Midnight Bicycle Ride. Monday, Sept. 4 along Allen Street. Bicyclists meet at 11:55 p.m. at the corner of College and Allen streets for a massive nighttime ride through Buffalo's artsy Allentown neighborhood.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.