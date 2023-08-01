By TONI RUBERTO

Aug. 3-10

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. Presented by the National Comedy Center from Aug. 2-6 at venues throughout Jamestown.

There's not enough space to list all of the 50 events taking place throughout this five-day celebration of laughter, so we'll just list a few highlights. It kicks off at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 outside of the National Comedy Center (203 W. 2nd St.) with a free screening of "I Love Lucy" episodes and an appearance by "Lucy and Ethel." Bring chairs and blankets.

Comedy Late Night is an event where national acts present some of their "bluest" material in the Tropicana Club of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum (2 W. 3rd St.). The club is a nifty re-creation of Ricky Ricardo's famous nightclub from the TV series. While the early shows are sold out, try for tickets for 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Northwest Arena (319 W. 3rd St.).

A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (116 E. 3rd St.) has comedians with such notable credits as "Last Comic Standing" and "America's Got Talent."

The full schedule and ticket info, visit comedycenter.org.

Village Music Festival. 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Veteran's Park, 3rd Street in Youngstown.

If you remember the 1990s hit singles "Breakfast at Tiffany's" or "Sex and Candy," you might want to take a ride to Youngstown for this event. The alt-rock bands behind those songs – Deep Blue Something and Marcy's Playground, respectively – are co-headlining the "Remember the '90s" themed fourth incarnation of the Village Music Festival. The day also includes local and regional musical acts including Scott Celani Band, Element, Tonemah, Tedesco Knows Best, Tokyo Monsters, Tim Britt, Moon Dogg and Roy G Biv. There will be 20 craft vendors, plus food trucks, drink tents and games. The event is partnering with Totally Buffalo Care to collect school supplies for needy students so bring donations of pens, pencils, crayons, markers, paper and similar items. Admission is $25, $10 for ages 12 and younger.

Wild Brews. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls.

Raise a glass and help the animals at this event that raises money for Hawk Creek, which provides care to about 500 animal patients annually and is home to 90 non-releasable animals. There will be seasonal beer and wine, plus food and entertainment. The $60 ticket includes a drink ticket, a photo experience with a resident non-native raptor, the chance to feed a porcupine, plus flying bird demonstrations and other animal encounters. It is for ages 21 and older. Learn more and get tickets at hawkcreek.org.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

Calling all “lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre,” because that’s what you’ll find at this two-day expo. Among the rare and intriguing items are handcrafted oddities, preserved animal specimens, taxidermy, skulls, bones, antiques and Halloween-inspired artwork. Admission is $10 advance, $15 at the door. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. The event also includes the Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown, an old-school Freak Show that has “a real mermaid, a 6-foot man-eating chicken and genetically engineered monsters.” This collection, which may not be appropriate for younger patrons or those with weak stomachs, is an additional cost of $5 in advance, $7 at the event.

Sondheim Tribute Review. Aug. 3-6 in the Leary Theatre, Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, Clet Hall, Niagara University, Niagara University Theatre, Lewiston.

This free production pays homage to musical great Stephen Sondheim with a cast of NU performance majors including Hayden Carr, Julia Cianfrini, Jamarion Evans and Paige Janes. Steven Braddock directs. Seats are first come, first served. Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.

Oliver Street Art Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 on Oliver Street between Schenck and Robinson streets, North Tonawanda.

More than 60 regional artists creating photography, paintings, jewelry and more are part of this neighborhood event that also includes live music. Food is by the Tonawanda's Lions Club, the Vegan Grocery Store and Brando’s Pizza, with coffee from Little Black Heart Roastery. Flying Bison Brewery will have a free beer sampling inside Project 308 Gallery (308 Oliver St.), the headquarters for the festival. The gallery also hosts the opening of an art exhibition by Julie Kirsch titled “Minds, Brains, Selves” with more than 50 paintings and drawings. It is displayed through Aug. 30.

