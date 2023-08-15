By TONI RUBERTO

Aug. 17-24, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Outdoor concerts with Brad Paisley and The Machine. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19 at Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls casino and concert venue is moving the entertainment outside with back-to-back concerts on its outdoor stage this weekend. First up is country superstar Brad Paisley at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The winner of multiple Grammy and Country Music Awards, Paisley is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets start at $55.

The next night, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the renowned Pink Floyd cover band The Machine is celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon” by playing the iconic album in its entirety. The concert also includes other Pink Floyd hits and a laser show. Tickets start at $15.

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, Aug. 18-24 in Dipson Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St.

This is the 10th year for this festival co-founded by Buffalo author and filmmaker Greg Lamberson and Chris Scioli to spotlight such genres as animation, fantasy, action, horror and science fiction. There will be 81 films – 16 features and 65 shorts – with 30 produced in Western New York. The festival is also presenting four awards including its Local Hero Award to acclaimed actor and University at Buffalo Professor Emeritus Stephen McKinley Henderson and Local Service Award to Cindy Abbott Letro, chair of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission. The Michael O’Hear Award for Outstanding WNY Film and the new Bill Brown Award for Outstanding WNY Performance will be announced at the Dreamer Awards at 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Admission is $12 per screening block at the box office or at dipsontheatres.com. A day pass ($20) and an all-festival pass ($70) will be sold at the box office, cash only. For the full schedule, visit buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com.

Artpark Bridges Festival. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Artpark, Lewiston. Free.

There are festivals for music and festivals for the arts. This inaugural festival has some of that but also celebrates community collaboration of the Artpark Bridges program where local groups such as People Inc. and Buffalo Parkinsons, are partnered with artists and groups in residence at Artpark. This event showcases some of that collaborative spirit in a new work by Jon Lehrer Dance Company developed in partnership with the local Parkinson’s community; a series of outdoor poetry workshops and performances from the perspective of sight impairment, progressive neurological disease or mental health wellness challenges by Poet and Literary Resident Robert Giannetti, Artpark Bridges Director Cynthia Pegado along with local human service agencies. International artists will be in attendance, including the France-based performance group Plasticiens Volants to give a discussion on their creative process; along with UK-based theater artist David Glass and social practice artist Kateřina Šedá from Czech Republic. For the full schedule, visit artpark.net.

The Carnegie Art Spree. 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 near Webster Street, Tonawanda. Free admission.

You may remember the former Canal Fest Arts and Crafts Show organized by the Carnegie Arts Center. It has now led to the inaugural arts festival called the Carnegie Art Spree (CAS). It is being held on both sides of the Tonawandas along Webster Street, the Renaissance Bridge and Canal Street that will be filled with more than 60 artists, plus vendors, food trucks, free art activities, music and nonprofit arts groups. Oasis Dance Center will host free performances on Aug. 20. For details, visit carnegieartspree.org.

Erie County Fair. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 20 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.

It’s the final days of the fair, but there's still plenty to do – and eat. At the grandstand, the two final concerts feature legendary musical acts and are free with paid gate admission: The Guess Who on Aug. 17 and The Spinners on Aug. 18. Motor event fans can attend the Ultimate Night of Destruction on Aug. 19 and the World’s Largest Demolition Derby on Aug. 20; both require tickets in addition to gate admission. Tickets for grandstand events must be purchased in advance at ecfair.org.

Edward G. Smith plus "Butterflies." 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the African American Cultural Center's Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave.

Director, actor and educator Edward G. Smith returns to Buffalo for a special gathering at the theater – which he helped found and named – before the 4 p.m. reading of "Butterflies" featuring James Cichocki and Verneice Turner. The play was written by Steven Elliott Jackson and conceived by Richard A. Lambert. There also will be a reading at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Both events are free; donations are welcomed.

Also check out

Terrors at the Drive-In. 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Transit Drive-In, 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Thursday Night Terrors screens “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” and “Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks.”

Jamila Brobbey book signing. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the William-Emslie YMCA, 585 William St. Buffalo author returns home to launch her debut children's book, "There Is A Bike In My Bed."

Brews for BUR – Buffalo Underdogs Rescue. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Buffalo Cider Hall, 155 Chandler St. Enjoy a cider and help the animals.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.