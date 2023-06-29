As the summer heat settles in and fireworks light up the night sky, celebrate the Fourth of July with the vibrant flavors of craft beer. It’s a time of patriotism, unity and freedom, and what better beverage to accompany the festivities than a carefully crafted brew? Join me as I explore the perfect marriage between craft beer and the Fourth of July.

And, as you prepare your coolers and garage beer fridges for the July 4 weekend, head out for National Beer Run Day on July 3, a day designated for last-minute beer runs to stock up on local beer for your Independence Day celebrations. According to the Brewers Association, the week leading up to Independence Day has been the highest single sales week of the year for the last seven years, with sales by volume an estimated 34% higher than a typical week.

So, as you gather with friends and family to commemorate this historic day, raise a glass of craft beer, savor the flavors and toast to the spirit of independence that defines America. Cheers and happy Fourth of July.

Pink Grapefruit Let’s Go Pils, Community Beer Works

520 Seventh St.

Is it too early to officially declare my beer of the summer? Because CBW’s latest spin on their house lager, Let’s Go Pils, just may be it. It’s light and refreshing with just the right hint of grapefruit flavor. It’s not as sweet or overpowering as its Rudy Red Grapefruit counterparts since the pink grapefruit is more subtle. Drink it poolside, while mowing the lawn, around the fire or while doing other warm weather activities. Don’t sleep on the Meyer Lemon Let’s Go Pils either. Available: Cans, draft.

Blueberry Gose,

42 North Brewing 25 Pine St., East Aurora

42 North’s Blueberry Gose is a true summer crusher. This modern take on a traditional gose, which features blueberries, blackberries and red raspberries, is only 4.5% and is light bodied, smooth and refreshing. It’s more fruit than acid, which is good news for anyone looking for crush summer sours all day long. Make sure you have a few in the cooler for the long holiday weekend. Available: Cans, draft.

Party Mountain IPA, Community Beer Works and Big Ditch Brewing

520 Seventh St. and 55 E. Huron St.

While CBW’s Pink Grapefruit Let’s Go Pils might be my unofficial official beer of the summer, their IPA collaboration with Big Ditch, Party Mountain, is my favorite beer right now. I have been drinking a lot of this beer as of late, and for just cause – tasty haze with a touch of dank, tropical and stone fruit notes, predominantly orange flavors, light pine and red berry. Get this one on the summer shopping list immediately. Available: Cans, draft.

Bellweiser Beer, Buffalo Brewing Company

314 Myrtle Ave.

Bellweiser Beer is a pre-Prohibition lager that pays homage to Buffalo’s brewing past, as well as its present. It’s a light, clean and slightly grassy American lager that’s supremely drinkable at 4.5%, which is something you’ll want come the long holiday weekend. Another reason to reach for Bellweiser this Fourth of July? It’s now available in 12-ounce cans. Available: Cans, draft.

Summer Ale, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St.

What would a list of beer to drink for a summer holiday be without a summer ale? Enter Resurgence’s Summer Ale, an easy drinking, light and approachable blond ale that features aromas and flavors of subtle orange peel and refreshing citrus. If a summer blond isn’t your thing, Resurgence also has a Summer Shandy that would work for this exercise as well. Available: Cans, draft.

Lovejoy Lager, Buffalo Olde Brewery

221 E Lovejoy St.

I have quickly fallen in love with this helles lager from Buffalo’s newest brewery, Buffalo Olde Brewery, which opened its doors recently in Lovejoy. The brewery’s flagship, Lovejoy Lager, is light, clean and crisp – “beer flavored beer” as the brewery put it. Now, you will have to work a little harder to get this beer as it’s only available on draft at Buffalo Olde Brewery, but trust me, it’s well worth the trip to have this beer for your July Fourth celebrations. Available: Draft.

Farmhouse Saison Ale, Ellicottville Brewing

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville

A Farmhouse Saison isn’t a style I’d expect to see from Ellicottville Brewing, but here we are, and it is delicious. It’s smooth, light for the style and sessionable with just the right amount of pepper and clove-led spice. If you are into the saison style and looking for something a little different this holiday weekend, give this one a look the next time you are at the beer store. Available: Cans, draft.