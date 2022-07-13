The key ingredients to great frozen custard – and where to get it in the Buffalo area

Frozen custard often ranks alongside weck and wings on lists of Buffalo’s signature foods. The decadent frozen concoction may be beloved by locals, but since it wasn’t invented here, we can’t quite claim it as our own. Still, there’s no shortage of frozen custard stands in the region, and at least two of them are exceptional.

Frozen custard was invented by Archie Kohr of York, Pa. In 1919, he discovered that adding an egg yolk to ice cream slowed the rate at which the dessert melted and increased its richness and density. Unlike ice cream, gelato, ice milk, frozen yogurt and soft serve, frozen custard is the only variation made with egg yolks.

The FDA classifies frozen dairy desserts using protocols around ingredients and production. Frozen custard must contain at least 10% butterfat and 1.4% egg yolk. There’s also a low bar set for the introduction of air during the recipe’s production. The FDA’s oversight helps consumers differentiate between the soft serve sold by national franchises and the frozen custard available at local stands. For example, according to its website, Dairy Queen’s vanilla cone employs only 5% butterfat and therefore cannot be sold or labeled as ice cream.

In 1919, Kohr and his brother Elton found great success peddling their rich, creamy dessert from their stand on Coney Island’s boardwalk. But frozen custard wouldn’t truly find its footing until 1933, when it was introduced at the Chicago World’s Fair. From there, the sweet treat spread, becoming an integral part of summertime all over the country, including Buffalo Niagara.

In 1939, Harold Fredrick Hibbard launched his frozen custard business in Lewiston. He persuaded Rochester’s Chaplin Dairy to make the custard base for his stand. Having the base for his frozen custard made elsewhere wasn’t unusual, and it’s a practice still in use.

Today, almost every frozen custard stand in our region buys its custard mix from Upstate Farms. Soft serve and custard machines are finicky, and making soft serve or frozen custard from scratch with consistent results is nearly impossible.

With local custard stands using the same foundation, how can the results vary so greatly?

Hibbard’s Original Frozen Custard (105 Portage Road, Lewiston) is the sixth oldest family-owned, continuously operating frozen custard stand in the United States. It attracts tourists, die-hards and regulars all season long with its high-quality custard and myriad flavors, some newfangled and others tried and true. In addition to chocolate, vanilla and twist, popular offerings include classics such as black raspberry, pistachio and modern takes like Caramel Pretzel or Coconut Obsession.

The popular Canadian band the Barenaked Ladies, in Lewiston for an Artpark concert, stopped by Hibbard's to try their namesake, the Big Barenaked Bang, a coffee-based custard with ground coffee beans and dark chocolate pieces. The band even played a few tunes for customers.

While Hibbard’s uses the base from Upstate, its custard's complex flavor and intensely dense and rich texture set it apart from the pack.

Kristen Trunzo, who has worked at Hibbard’s since 2007 and is one of the six family members who own the stand, explains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We don’t whip air into our frozen custard. If you let a cup of our custard and a cup of ice cream melt side-by-side, you would still have a cup of our custard, but you would end up with maybe half a cup of ice cream."

Additionally, Hibbard's uses a patented vanilla that's contracted through the flavor geniuses at Brooklyn’s Virginia Dare. By adding this unique (and pricey) vanilla flavor to every single batch of custard, Hibbard’s creates a depth of flavor unparalleled by other frozen custards.

South of Buffalo, another stand has won hearts and accolades for its frozen custard, and rightly so. Founded in the 1950s by two brothers-in-law, Fran-Ceil is named after the sisters the men were married to, Frances and Celia.

Owner Joseph Dzialak bought the stand in 2007, having worked there since 1987. He also uses the premium frozen custard base from Upstate and said his custard’s high quality comes from knowing how to “tweak the variables.”

Special flavors are available on a rotating schedule that custard fans can access via the shop's custom mobile app. Pistachio and black raspberry are two of the most popular flavors, but there are others as well, including cinnamon, tangerine, peanut butter, and this writer’s personal favorite, banana.

“From temperature to air, each machine has its own variables,” Dzialak said. “Anybody can buy an ice cream machine and the product that I use, but we draw on our decades of experience to achieve the best possible flavor and consistency for our loyal customers.”

105 Portage Road, Lewiston

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

3411 South Park Ave., Blasdell

Hours: noon to 10 p.m. daily.