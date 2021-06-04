The Juicery returns healthy refreshment to Delaware Park

Angelo Canna, the new owner of the Juicery in Delaware Park, cherishes his memories of the park's concessions area as a kid in the Parkside neighborhood.

"I loved the tuna pockets with alfalfa sprouts – I'd get $10 from my mom and then she wouldn't see me the whole afternoon," Canna remembers.

The restaurateur, who also owns Hooked in Williamsville and Dos on the Lake in Blasdell, explored taking over the 200-square-foot stand, where Meadow Drive meets Nottingham Terrace, from previous owner Angelo Ashker last September. Canna officially opened it in May as a quick-stop option for parkgoers.

Jake Caprow is the Juicery's manager and minority owner. He and Canna work in concert with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that oversees operations at all six Olmsted parks.