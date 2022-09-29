The great pumpkin spice latte debate (and where to get one in Buffalo)

By the time Public Espresso Manager Adam Pressley launched the cafe’s seasonal drinks for the beginning of September, customers had already been asking for Pumpkin Spice for weeks.

It seems the fall drink season – or, let’s be real, Pumpkin Spice Season – begins earlier each year.

And while pumpkin spice latte (PSL) evangelists like Kenmore resident Lauren Kielma take partial credit for this – usually pairing her oat milk-based coffee with a "Gilmore Girls" rewatch to get into the “fall feeling”– others take borderline offense to the drink.

“I don’t know why it’s such a controversy. People are like, ‘It’s so basic,’ but it just blends together all the best spices,” Kielma said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things that’s too overexposed like any song, or TV show, or book, where you’re like, ‘It’s too hyped up. There’s no way it’s this good.’ But then, it is that good.”

Others, like Angola resident Sherlyn Johnson, feel differently about the vaunted drink.

“It’s disgusting,” Johnson said, adding she feels it’s overrated. “It tastes bad, it leaves an aftertaste, it’s just all-around disgusting. I don't even like the smell of it.”

But what makes PSLs disliked by so many? By the same token, why the obsession with this cinnamon-flavored inauguration of fall?

And what is pumpkin spice?

As a journalist, and former Starbucks barista, I feel it’s imprudent to give you a simple list of “where to find PSLs near you” without answering these burning questions.

Pumpkin spice as we know it began as just that: a spice.

It’s a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and other similar warm spices McCormick and food companies developed to conveniently flavor pumpkin pies all at once, without having to buy multiple spices.

But it all changed when Peter Dukes, director of espresso Americas for Starbucks, led the charge in adding it to drinks in 2003. Having just developed recipes for the eggnog latte and peppermint mocha, Dukes’ team was sampling pumpkin pie and espresso and wondering which flavors best complemented the coffee, reads the Starbucks website.

After the first pumpkin spice latte – an espresso drink with pumpkin spice sauce, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg flavors, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie topping – was launched, it quickly became the $97 billion corporation’s most popular seasonal drink of all time, and area chains quickly followed suit.

But you know that part.

Pumpkin spice has made itself unavoidable in many senses, whether you’re in the drive-thru or watching commercials that “Pumpkin spice is back at Dunkin'” on the ripe summer day of Aug. 17.

Public Espresso's Pressley hypothesizes this immediate shift to fall drinks is due to Buffalo’s abrupt change from summer to fall, adding that, “as soon as the temp drops, people just automatically assume we have it.”

“I’m from North Carolina, and we just have more seasons and a longer fall,” Pressley said. “Here, the switch from summer before you hit winter is a very small time frame, so I think people just want to soak it in as much as possible.”

Whether you’re a fanatic, skeptic or happily middle ground on the issue, one thing is certain: Pumpkin spice has become a warm, cinnamon-tinged banner signifying the fall season.

“There’s a switch that happens in the fall,” Pressley said. “There’s definitely a clientele of coffee connoisseurs maybe that during the rest of the year, they’re not going to a café, but when fall comes, it’s the thing to do.”

Where to find a PSL

As PSLs continue sweeping the nation, here’s a look at seven Buffalo-area spots to find them.

49 Coffee House & Eatery (49 East Main St., Springville and 277 Main St., Arcade)

Options include pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin spice cold brew.

Barista Kaitlyn Diedrich said 49’s “mastery” of pumpkin spice makes it “not comparable” to local chains. It’s a serious business at the Southtowns cafes: Baristas brew their own coffee for 16 hours to complement the sweetness of the PSLs. However, one of Diedrich’s favorites is the Chai-der, a cinnamon-y mix between Chai and apple cider.

Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Cafe (9475 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center)

Options include pumpkin spice lattes, fall specialty drinks.

While these featured cafes all boast some variation on the PSL, this spot stands out for its pumpkin spice brewed coffee through Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters. It also offers an organic, in-house brewed cold brew with pumpkin, if you’re looking for a more robust flavor. Pair with a slice of locally baked pumpkin bread, pumpkin cheesecake or gluten-free seasonal pumpkin biscotti for a premium autumnal experience.

Options include pumpkin spice, specialty fall drinks.

Lancaster Coffee Co. excels at the PSL, crafting a well-balanced beverage that is more on the spicy side than sweet. The cafe also takes fall drinks to the next level with a large variety of offerings, from the Log Cabin Latte’s delicious brown sugar and maple butter combo, to the Crème Brûlée Latte’s caramel and marshmallow goodness topped with blow torch-toasted sugar, a customer favorite.

Public Espresso (391 Washington St. and 2178 Seneca St.)

Options include pumpkin spice latte, Red Oktober.

Public’s housemade PSL, Red Oktober and Chai Tea Lattes set it apart from the rest. Roastery Manager Caleb Mazurkiewicz starts by adding cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, lavender and maple to yield “a smorgasbord of nutty, spicy, fall warmth” in the Red Oktober, Pressley said. The Pumpkin Spice Latte marries star anise, cinnamon sticks and similar spices in a pumpkin puree, while sugars granulate on the stovetop. It’s not the sweet pumpkin you’re used to from drive-thru cafes; this sauce packs slow-cooked, earthy, warm, spicy flavors. Pair with an Apple Cider Cake doughnut – a light, cakelike classic dipped in cinnamon sugar – or the new Pumpkin Spice Glazed, Cinnamon Sugar and Maple Dipped Pumpkin Cake doughnuts for optimal results.

Starbucks Coffee Co. (multiple locations)

Options include pumpkin spice latte (hot or iced), pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin spice frappuccino.

The birthplace of PSLs has gone through a few recipe iterations to add more pumpkin flavor to the current sauce that is a mixture of pumpkin puree, sugar and cinnamon, condensed milk and nutmeg and clove flavors. This spicy-sweet staple is available hot or iced. The pumpkin cream cold brew is sweetened with vanilla and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam. The pumpkin spice frappuccino is basically a pumpkin milkshake with whipped cream; get it with or without coffee. Pair with a pumpkin scone, muffin or bread – always best oven-heated.

Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar (634-3 Main St., East Aurora)

Options include pumpkin spice latte, fall specialty drinks.

Smooth lattes and craftsmanship puts Taste on the map with a cozy cup that’s the perfect balance of sweet and smooth, whether you’re ordering a full-fledged PSL or a few pumps in your iced coffee. This and other quality fall specialty drinks like mulled apple cider will make you a regular at this East Aurora cafe into the winter.

Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery (580 South Park Ave. and Seneca One, downtown).

Options include pumpkin spice latte, fall specialty drinks.

Undergrounds specializes in seasonal drinks year-round. For fall, PSL is on the menu (hot or cold), as well as a warm and cozy apple pie latte. Pair it with the Johnny Appleseed breakfast sandwich that adds Granny Smith apples and housemade apple butter to a bacon and egg breakfast sandwich.