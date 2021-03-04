The Cereal Spot welcomes guest pop-ups for National Cereal Day

• Camille le Caer, who won "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network last year, will return to Hertel, the site of his former business Pastry by Camille, with individual lemon meringue tarts; five-packs of macarons available in Fruity Pebbles, lemon basil, raspberry and vanilla; and crepes available in strawberry jam, Nutella or Fruit Loops.

• The Sugar Palette, a custom cookie retail business run by Jillian Sickler, will present roughly a dozen different cereal cookies for purchase. Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are two of the cereals the owner-designer has woven into her cookie recipes.

• Dacey has acquired an 8-foot tall, 4-foot wide orange Wheaties box – with a blank center – to serve as a backdrop for customer pictures. He said the box will make occasional appearances in front of the café throughout the next year for additional photo ops, and General Mills will choose one picture each month – posted to Instagram or Facebook with a specific hashtag – to print on an actual Wheaties box then given to the winner as a keepsake.