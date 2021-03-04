The Cereal Spot welcomes guest pop-ups for National Cereal Day

From late-night snacks to morning memories, cereal has a tendency to spark joy for an abundance of reasons. With National Cereal Day on March 7, the Cereal Spot – a cereal-focused eatery at 1212 Hertel Ave. – is inviting Buffalo-area businesses to join the celebration.
"National Cereal Day gives us a chance to celebrate something that hasn't really been celebrated and embraced in Buffalo," said the Cereal Spot co-owner Eric Dacey.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, the Cereal Spot's storefront, as well as the two surrounding it, will bustle with activity, with makeshift outdoor stands set up. The Cereal Spot, which has more than 170 varieties of cereal as well as cereal ice cream tacos and milk shot cupcakes, will offer takeout, new international cereals, coloring activities for kids and cartoons on TV inside the vibrant eatery.
Dacey, who owns the business with Ranger Korpanty, elaborated on the day's guest stars and encouraged prospective attendees to monitor the Cereal Spot's social media for a specific schedule of Sunday's pop-ups.
• Camille le Caer, who won "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network last year, will return to Hertel, the site of his former business Pastry by Camille, with individual lemon meringue tarts; five-packs of macarons available in Fruity Pebbles, lemon basil, raspberry and vanilla; and crepes available in strawberry jam, Nutella or Fruit Loops.
• The Sugar Palette, a custom cookie retail business run by Jillian Sickler, will present roughly a dozen different cereal cookies for purchase. Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are two of the cereals the owner-designer has woven into her cookie recipes.
• Dacey has acquired an 8-foot tall, 4-foot wide orange Wheaties box – with a blank center – to serve as a backdrop for customer pictures. He said the box will make occasional appearances in front of the café throughout the next year for additional photo ops, and General Mills will choose one picture each month – posted to Instagram or Facebook with a specific hashtag – to print on an actual Wheaties box then given to the winner as a keepsake.
• Four packs of Smells Like Buffalo pilsner, a limited-edition collaboration between Resurgence Brewing Co. and Brickyard Brewing modeled after Cheerios, will be available for purchase but not on-site consumption. The beer, officially released Saturday at the founding breweries, tastes like honey, vanilla and roasted almonds, according to Resurgence's Facebook post.
• Gutter Pop Comics owner Stephen Floyd has donated comic books to give out throughout National Cereal Day at the Cereal Spot. Gutter Pop, recently uprooted from 986 Elmwood Ave., opened Jan. 16 at 1421 Hertel Ave., and quickly cultivated a following in North Buffalo.
• Giveaways will run hourly during the day. Pay attention to the social media accounts for the Cereal Spot for virtual winnings, or make a purchase at the Hertel shop to be eligible for in-person prizes from several of the participating pop-up businesses, as well as the Sweet Whisk and So Buffalo by Design, which Dacey also owns.
• As a teaser for National Cereal Day, state senator Sean Ryan will film a video on-site Friday to highlight the Cereal Spot's efforts as a local business.