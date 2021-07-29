The Beer Keep to replace Ashker's in the Elmwood Village

Expect new energy in the former Ashker's Juice Bar spot on Elmwood Avenue, as a quintet of partners has announced the Beer Keep, a craft beer bar-and-store hybrid expected to open in late August.

The ownership group undertaking the project at 1002 Elmwood Ave. is led by Briana and Daniel Hunter, who also own Breezy Burrito next door, as well as Cory Muscato, Patrick Galante and Aaron Ketry.

"We're excited to invite Buffalo's beer-loving community to dig through hundreds of beers in our coolers or enjoy a draft from one of two Czech-style side-pull taps and learn what makes them so special," said Muscato, the director of operations, in a release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Beer Keep's focus will be on beer, with 10 taps featured and several reach-in coolers holding a rotating cast of hard-to-find beers in a range of styles. Buffalo-area breweries will have a presence. Familiar and craft seltzers, all-natural wines and nonalcoholic beverages will provide balance.