The 7 best local brews to reach for on National Beer Day

While every day could be National Beer Day here in Western New York, the date of the official beer holiday is April 7 – with April 6 known as New Beer's Eve.

Held in honor of the day that the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted in 1933, which led to the repeal of the 18th Amendment and end of Prohibition, National Beer Day is a day in which all beer drinkers should crack a few of their favorite local beers and raise a toast to President Franklin Roosevelt, who signed the legislation into law.

And President Roosevelt’s famous words still ring true: "I think this would be a good time for a beer." I agree Mr. President.

Here are a few suggestions to consider.

Mr. Nice Fruited NEIPA, First Line Brewing

4906 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park

Brewed in collaboration with Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, Mr. Nice is a fruited New England IPA that has flavors of bright tropical hops and fruit, such as pineapple, pink guava and lemon. Head Brewer Shane Stewart tells me this is the best NEIPA he’s ever made. Availability: Cans.