The Taste of Buffalo does not require aggressive game-planning, but it can be rewarding – for your taste buds and bank account – to glance at the menu ahead of time to avoid panic-buying eight frozen chocolate bananas.

That's a lot of potassium but little variety.

First, grasp the basics. The festival celebrates its 40th anniversary and runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and on Delaware Avenue headed north to its intersection with Chippewa Street. There's no admission fee.

When you arrive, find one of three tents that displays a "Tickets" sign, then determine how many $6 sheets of 10 tickets would be appropriate for the adventure. For a hungry person with a strong appetite, two sheets would be a solid snack, and three sheets would be equivalent to a meal. Ticket stations take cash and credit. Food items across the festival range from four to 12 tickets, so there's wiggle room in portion sizes.

A guide to Buffalo's festivals, fairs and carnivals in July Summertime is in full swing, and if you're looking for some fun things to do, you won't be disappointed. You'll find everything from books to burgers in these festivals being held throughout July.

Bring a water bottle so you do not have to pay $4 in hydration desperation from a stand. Thankfully, Saturday is forecast to be cloudy and in the mid-70s, so the heat pounding off the pavement might be less worrying than previous years.

If you're feeling particularly prepared, take a gander at the festival map, find the six bathroom locations, peek at the culinary demonstrations and plan an eating voyage that could end with a wine slushy in the shadow of City Hall.

Trusty options

Stack Burger's deep-fried PB&J, booth 14, 10 and four-ticket sizes.

Be sure to grab a napkin, but this sweet-and-sticky treat is almost always a Taste of Buffalo award winner. In the absence of Taste of Siam's deep-fried ice cream, a champion last year, the deep-fried PB&J gives souped-up carnival vibes. The grape whipped cream is a delectable cooling complement.

Osteria 166's sausage stuffed pepper risotto stick, booth 19, 12 tickets.

This fried stick of flavor checks off many boxes: it's easy to consume on the move, lends a subtle punch of heat and pleases through creamy-crunchy combination. News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau, who wrote in 2014 about how the dish is made, said Osteria owner Nick Pitillo wanted to make arancini – fried rice balls – more appealing to customers.

Out to Eat Before Nick Pitillo opened Osteria 166 (166 Franklin St.), he was trying to figure out how to make arancini appeal to more customers. Arancini are essentially a ball of fried risotto, served with sauce. Pitillo thought that sticks of fried stuff was the least intimidating form, and passed the task of creating stuffed pepper risotto sticks to Chef Jeff

The Dirty Bird's chicken-and-waffle on a stick, booth 2, 10 tickets.

A wait in line might be necessary for this Dirty Bird specialty, a shish-kebab presentation of a Southern favorite that captivated Erie County Fair-goers in previous years. If you've noticed a theme, standout festival dishes tend to be creative, tweaking hard-to-eat fare into something reasonably easy to devour.

Caribbean Flava's curry chicken, booth 5, 12 tickets.

Is it pretty? Absolutely not. But as Caribbean Flava owner Tabitha Bernard described the dish at last year's festival, the appeal is twofold: fall-off-the-bone tender chicken and a spice blend from which much is imported from Jamaica. It seized the Gusto Critic's Choice Award last year, and it blew away the competition.

Sweet Melody's red, white and blue sundae, booth 35, 10 tickets.

Extremely refreshing, visually patriotic and not overbearingly sweet: Sweet Melody's treat is lemon sorbet with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Intriguing picks

Pizza Amore's Big Dill Pickle Pizza, booth 37, 12 tickets.

The Taste of Buffalo is ideal for smaller, cheaper portions of items to which you'd hesitate to commit more than $20 for a larger version. Dill pickle pizza, a roaring national trend, pops up on the festival menu, with the bonus of a wood-fired thin crust.

Doubles, a delightful snack from Trinidad and Tobago that's hard to find in Buffalo, are versatile, snackable fried dough pieces topped with curried chickpeas and fresh cucumber, with a sweet sauce as a finishing touch. Take the leap.

Local bubble tea shops burst with unique flavors Bubble tea is most commonly made with black tea and milk or fruit juice, topped with popping tapioca pearls or sweet jellies.

A'Mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen's jalapeño white cheddar with cavatelli, booth 33, eight and four tickets.

Housemade pasta is rare at a street food festival, which makes A'Mano's spicy-creamy offering more compelling. Cavatelli are adorably shaped noodles, often described as "mini hot dogs."

Milk and Tea's mangonada, booth 23, 10 tickets.

Think of this like a mango drink with a kick. Tajin, a chile-lime spice, and chamoy, a sweet-and-spicy sauce, contrast nicely with the tropical fruit.

Golden Hour Treats & Things' desert glow crêpe, booth 27, 10 tickets.

Golden Hour, a star of Black Restaurant Week, rolls downtown with a cookie-themed crêpe. Biscoff, a caramel-flavored cookie from Belgium that's also sold as cookie butter, is among the toppings on the crêpe.

Dietary-friendly and healthier picks to know

While many vendors have gluten-free items, Kith & Kin's offerings are exclusively gluten-free. The menu comprises treats those with Celiac disease and gluten sensitivities can rarely enjoy: meatloaf, placek and butter tarts. The festival program mentions which other stands have gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian choices, but does not give details for specific items.

Genevieve's Cheesecakes' natural agave vanilla cheesecake, booth 1, 12 tickets.

Every Taste participant must offer a healthy option, and that always presents both a challenge and an advantage for dessert specialists. The Cheesecake Guy's fresh lemony cheesecake bites won People's Choice awards in the past, which gives Genevieve's naturally sweet cheesecake a leg up.

Avenue29 Foods, booth 16, everything.

The Northtowns business focused on catering and events touts a trio of options – burger and steak sliders, plus loaded nachos – that relies on a blend of Impossible meat and its own spices.

Pork battles

At La Casa de Sabores, feeling the Dominican flavors Spot-on versions of Dominican classics like tres golpes, patacones pisao, pastelitos and much more can be found at the Letchworth Street restaurant.

For pork aficionados, the Taste of Buffalo could be blissful, if a little overwhelming.

Restaurante Mi Isla leads with its deep-fried pork for 12 tickets, Osteria's porchetta slider is a returning favorite, newcomer La Casa de Sabores features roast pork for 12 tickets, Hofbrauhaus serves a roast pork sandwich, and Milk and Tea will serve a grilled pork banh mi.

Pork, especially when roasted or fried, can be a challenge to keep from becoming dry and chewy. We will see who can muster the best.