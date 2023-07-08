In photography, golden hour is the brief period before sundown when light is ideal for photos.

Fortunately for sweet tooths at the 40th annual Taste of Buffalo, Golden Hour Treats & Things – an East Side dessert shop making its festival debut – will have a much longer moment to bask in the spotlight.

Golden Hour won the Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award for its Desert Glow crepe, a made-to-order delicacy that tempted customers by the scent of batter cooking on the griddle.

The Gusto award was one of 18 doled out at the two-day festival, which continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and north to Delaware Avenue's intersection with Chippewa Street. Venus Restaurant's Greek fries were named Best Overall Item by a pool of more than 50 judges.

Inti Mohamed, one of four Black women who own Golden Hour, answered questions quickly as teammates took orders, drizzled sauces on crepes and topped smoothies with fresh fruit.

"We're not known yet – we're just realizing that now," said Mohamed, whose business opened at 735 Sycamore St., a few blocks from the Broadway Market, during the pandemic in 2021. "People are excited to see us here."

Mohamed described the winning dessert as a blend of cultures: It's prepared similar to a French crepe but features elements that connect with her family's Somali background.

"We have a different ladle we use at home that gives it a different texture where it's not too thin, so it's not all gone in one bite," she said.

Biscoff, the Belgian cookie present as a topping in crumble and butter forms, is uncommon in Buffalo. Mohamed shared a customer's attempt to describe it: "Whoa, this is an amazing flavor – it's not graham cracker, it's not cookie, it's not cinnamon – it's something."

Debate raged among eating companions whether the Desert Glow crepe was the top item at Golden Hour, whose booth sat in front of City Hall. The Island Tingz, a mango smoothie bowl topped with fruit and granola, refreshed, while banana pudding – of which workers were rushing to retrieve a new batch after the morning allotment sold out – was layered with vanilla pudding, bananas and soft cookies.

Mohamed did her best to keep pace with the crush of customers. "The line just keeps getting longer!" she said.

Not-your-average bakeshop

Taste of Buffalo: Trusty, intriguing and dietary-friendly picks, and prevalent pork The festival celebrates its 40th anniversary and runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and on Delaware Avenue headed north to its intersection with Chippewa Street.

Desserts ruled Saturday, but one surprise joined the usual Who's Who of Sweet Melody's red, white and blue sundae, Stack Burger's deep-fried PB&J and ice cream nachos from Nick Charlap's.

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro, in a booth stationed close to where Niagara Square meets Delaware, offered two gluten-free desserts so spectacular they rivaled and even topped their glutinous counterparts.

Autumn Jermyn, Kith & Kin manager and daughter-in-law of owners Lisa and Tim Jermyn, said that's the whole point.

"Our goal is to always make everything taste like it's not gluten-free," she said, then remained tightlipped about bakery methods. "They've got their own little secret magician scientists in the bakery, and they all come up with the recipes."

The lemon placek with strawberries and cream – a summery twist on strawberry shortcake, the manager said – gave Golden Hour's crepe a run for the Gusto award. None of the flavors overpowered, and the strawberries and subtle whipped cream kept the lemon cake moist. There was no hint of the grainy texture that long defined gluten-free desserts.

Overview of WNY's gluten-free dining scene, which has come a long way The aroma of warm fried dough melty with powdered sugar was so intoxicating that Jennifer Kurzdorfer started eating it on the drive home. Since Kurzdorfer was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2010, fried dough was a rare treat, since gluten – found in wheat flour and other ingredients – could send her digestive tract into riot mode. But it

The butter tart, a Canadian specialty that starred for Kith & Kin at last year's Celtic Festival in Niagara County, oozed flavors of caramel and custard inside a sturdy pastry.

"We started selling them in the restaurant and they just can't stay on the shelves," Jermyn said. "It's something people can carry around and bite into. It's handheld and it's easy."

Judges did not recognize the two desserts, however; the gluten-free meatloaf sundae from Kith & Kin was crowned Best Meat Item.

Prodigious pork

There was an undisputed winner in the Taste of Buffalo's unofficial pork wars. La Casa de Sabores, the Dominican restaurant near SUNY Buffalo State University, zoomed through six pans of roast pork in the festival's first three hours.

Manager Stefany Bueno was not surprised the marquee item sold so rapidly. It's roasted at a very low temperature for 16 to 18 hours so it "tears apart and gets juicy," she said.

Almost melt-in-your-mouth tender with a rich, salty flavor, the roast pork's most alluring element is actually the skin, Bueno said. "We keep it nice and crispy," she said.

Quick hitters

• KT Caribbean Cuisine, last year's Rookie of the Year, served doubles, a Trinidad & Tobago staple that's fried dough topped with curried chickpeas, diced cucumber and a sweet-and-savory sauce. It's adventurous but absolutely worth a try.

• It was wrong to assume chicken-and-waffle on a stick would be Dirty Bird's top item. The food truck and Niagara Falls restaurant – which dueled Charlap's and A'Mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen for longest line Saturday afternoon – churned out an excellent fried chicken taco, which showed off tastefully battered chicken and a potent sauce dubbed "Boom Boom Amazing."

• It takes courage to sell seafood at a summer street food festival, so hats off to Brodie's of WNY, which earned Best Seafood Item for its seasoned fried haddock. The fish seemed to get better with each bite; the peppery seasoning lingered pleasantly.