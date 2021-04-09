Tappo Day Club to bring 'hotel pool party feel,' rooftop dining to Chandler Street

• Poolside food and drink: Limina said there will be a full-service bar with 30 seats poolside, with drinks served in plastic glasses, cans or plastic bottles. Limina teased frozen drink machines and oversized plastic glasses to reflect the pool party theme. Bottle service will be available, with five bungalows offering intimacy for small groups. A limited food menu can be ordered poolside, with a cheeseburger and club sandwich, fruit bowls and a series of rice, grain and salad bowls on the offing. Poke bowls will give the menu a slight Asian flair.

• Pass-less bar-restaurant service: Although day passes are required for pool use, they're not required to hang out at the multiple bars or eat at the Tappo Day Club bistro. Joe Whyte will oversee the bar program. Ken Legnon, whom Limina worked with at Seabar, will handle the food. Meg Barnes, moving from Kennebunkport, Maine, will assume the role of general manager.