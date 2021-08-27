Take in late summer days with a water view at these restaurants

Just across Ellicott Creek from Britesmith, Creekview offers a more upscale dining experience. If you sit at one of the tables along the row of windows, you can enjoy your entrée with a view of the running creek.

Creekview is a prime spot for date night with water view ambience and a variety of delicious options. The restaurant offers a choice of appetizers including fried calamari ($14.95), steamed mussels ($14.95) and a Greek Tapas Plate (12.95), among options ranging from $8.95 to $23.95 (for two dozen Clams Casino). Entrées include pastas, handhelds, burgers and seafoods ($11.95 to $32.95). Guests can add a salad for around $12-$15. The “Little Ones” menu ranges from about $7 to $10.

Blasdell: Lake Erie

This comfortable and picturesque patio spot, situated in a former inn dating back to 1805, has gorgeous views of Lake Erie. Guests can meander through the windowed interior dining room that overlooks the lake to find a spacious patio with outdoor tables and couch seating, cradled by hanging lights. The sunsets are hard to beat, with only the lake for miles in the horizon.

The menu oscillates between Buffalo favorites and seafood. Appetizers include the Lobster Roll ($17), Buffalo wings ($16) and Bang Bang Shrimp ($14). Salads and sandwiches are from about $16 to $18 with such choices as Avocado Chicken Bacon ($17) and Cubano ($16). Seafood selections include Scallops & Chorizo ($30), Balsamic Glazed Salmon ($28) and lobster ravioli ($27) with “land” options like the garlic-ginger chicken with cilantro and mint ($24) or apple cider BBQ pork chop ($30).

