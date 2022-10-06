Take a drive/day trip to these fall destinations in WNY

While Buffalo and its 'burbs offer a healthy dose of fall foliage and activities, there's nothing quite like a drive in the countryside this time of year to experience the deep, seductive magic of the season.

Here are three routes to a fun day trip very close to home.

The more the merrier on Route 20

The number of great wineries down Route 20 south is almost an embarrassment of riches. Take Route 5 south for a dip into expansive lake views and gorgeous foliage. Follow Route 20 at the Irving roundabout through Silver Creek to check out its town square, skew arch bridge and accompanying hidden beach. Jump back on Route 5 south making a left at Center Road and Chaplin to Willow Creek Winery and let your day officially begin. Other nearby wineries with great fall settings and amenities include Merritt Estate, Liberty Vineyards and Woodbury Vineyards.

Head to Portland to take the short drive into the hills for the spectacular view at Luensman Overview Park and then back down to 21 Brix Winery with its iconic pink elephant and cavernous, comfortable interior.

You’ll be close to the Town of Westfield by now and can stop for lunch at one of its popular restaurants like the Parkview, Brazil's on Main or Quagliana's Bark Grill. For something a little quicker, check out the Wooden Spoon or Main Street Diner. Take North Portage Street toward the lake to one of the most beautiful harbors this side of Cape Cod to Barcelona Harbor and grab a bite at When Pigs Fly BBQ Pit or Jacks Barcelona Drive In.

With a full, satiated belly you can top your Route 20 fall day trip off with a stop at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center to learn all about the Concord Grape Belt industry in the area and then finally, to Johnson Estate and Noble wineries. Ending your day, glass in hand, high up on Nobel’s back porch, watching the sun sink low over the lake and hills with one of the best views in all of Western New York.

Off-the-beaten-path adventure

The very southwestern corner of Western New York, past Chautauqua Lake, is so overlooked that it’s practically criminal. There’s so many scenic routes to get there, that I’ll leave it up to Google Maps and your instinct.

Start at a little gem of a hamlet that clings all too perfectly to the edge of its namesake, Findley Lake. Drive around the lake or enjoy a long walk to take in the scenery. There's plenty of parking, a great visitors center and a park with a mill pond and water wheel. Visit the antique shops and other stores like Our Own Candle Company and eat at the popular Alexander’s on the Lake.

Or head to French Creek, a pretty little blink-and-you'll-miss-it town, to the French Creek Tavern for hearty food and even heartier character.

Peek’n Peak Resort in Clymer is just a few miles from French Creek and offers a lot to do beyond its well-known winter activities, including golf and mini golf, a ropes course and the Soaring Eagle, a side-by-side 130 feet high, 1,400-foot zip line that whisks you right over the peak.

Peek'n Peak's Fall Fest, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16, features 130 vendors and a farmers market plus a host of activities for kids and families.

While you are in Clymer, take the colorful drive into town to stop at Necker’s General Store, established in 1910, and the Dutch Village Restaurant & Gift Shop, which offers scratch-made food and bakery items like its famous jumbo cinnamon rolls. An adjoining gift shop and upstairs rooms are stuffed with country-flavored home and seasonal goods.

Small-town America

Lewiston and Youngstown are perfect spots to enjoy fall colors and the water features that we are blessed to have in Western New York set in a quintessentially small-town America experience. Both make great day trips any time of year, but are radiant in fall.

Lewiston is known for its art and jazz festivals, along with its eclectic performance venue, Artpark. But a long, leisurely stroll along Center Street to the water at Lewiston Landing Park is more than enough reason to visit.

Pick up a hot beverage at the Orange Cat Cafe at the eastern end of the most walkable part of the village and head down the block toward the river, popping in and out of the cute shops along the way. Stop in at DiCamillo Bakery for fresh warm bread or check out the other great food options depending upon your mood, budget and level of hunger.

For more adventurous types, take a Whirlpool Jet Boat Tour and ride into the Niagara Gorge to the Niagara Whirlpool and then back down through the Devil’s Hole Rapids.

Next, take the beautiful 10-minute drive north to the Village of Youngstown. This picturesque village sits at the confluence of the Niagara River and Lake Ontario that was the strategic location of Old Fort Niagara. The fort was the controlled access point to the Great Lakes and points westward and was in use well into the 20th century. The fort continues to hold activities on weekends.

Youngstown is a village built for lovers. It's just waiting for a Hallmark movie producer to come calling with its romantic Main Street lined with cute shops and restaurants like Youngstown Village Diner and the Ontario House (Stone Jug) as well as the appropriately named gift shop Everything Youngstown and Sister and Brother, a great kids toy and apparel boutique. You will also find the new Youngstown Marketside that offers local produce, meats, prepared foods, sandwiches and pizza.

Take in a sunset from the public park next to the boat ramp on Water Street behind the shops or even from the small, perched lot above the river directly across from the great new "Casablanca"-themed Hill of Beans coffee shop for a gorgeous ending to your day.