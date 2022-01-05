Taco takeoff: Exploring a simple, humble food's explosion in the Buffalo area

Two things haven't changed since the transition: the popularity of D.A. Taste's beef birria tacos – slow-braised beef tacos dunked in a spicy consommé – and customers' willingness to wait for an hour or more for the trendy fare.

"Before we started, we thought tacos were just ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato – like everybody else," Laia said. "Then we thought, 'Why can't you put this in it? Why not that?' And it turned out right."

A testament to how coveted their tacos are: D.A. Taste can accept only walk-in customers, as there's no time to answer the phone or check online orders. Even at the new location, lines form outside before the 11 a.m. opening. The blackened lobster and shrimp tacos are the newest craze.

The future looks bright for accessing D.A. Taste's tacos. Once the couple overhauls the dining room and potentially hires more staff, the business approach is expected to evolve into fast-casual, featuring more than 50 seats but also accommodating tacos on the go, more diverse ordering options and longer hours.

. . .

191 Allen St.