Sushi burritos return as Sun Roll food truck hits the streets
Sun Roll black rice roll

Curry chicken black rice roll from Sun Roll, when it was located in EXPO Market. Now, Sun Roll has returned as a food truck.

 Andrew Galarneau/News file photo

Sushi burritos became a favorite of Buffalo's downtown lunch crowd when Sun Roll operated inside EXPO Market – until that entire operation shut down during the pandemic.

Now, owner Kevin Lin has reimagined Sun Roll as a food truck; the black-and-orange Asian fusion mobile eatery debuted May 27 on Niagara Street, serving the popular burritos, black rice sushi rolls, rice bowls and more.

"We wanted to reopen Sun Roll somehow," Lin said, "and doing street food-style is a better deal, quick and not too big of a menu."

Lin, who runs Sun Cuisines restaurants at 1989 Niagara St. in Black Rock and 5759 Main St. in Williamsville with his wife, Stephanie, sees a marketing opportunity through the food truck venture. "We're bringing food to people where they are instead of waiting for people to come to us," he said.

The sushi burrito, a more filling, portable experience of eating sushi, comes with a choice of white or black rice, lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, sweet potato, carrot, cream cheese, cilantro, scallion and bell pepper, and then a protein – either tuna, salmon, chicken or Yakiniku beef. For those who don't want these ingredients wrapped up, Lin said they can be presented in poke bowl fashion.

Kevin Lin Sun Cuisines

Kevin Lin, pictured at his Sun Restaurant in 2015, is opening a food truck for the first time.

Yakiniku, a Korean-inspired, Japanese-style grilled meat preparation – think of it as Asian fusion barbecue – is also present in the rice bowls, along with a chashu ramen bowl (Japanese braised pork with no added MSG), Burmese chicken curry and pad kra pao, essentially a Thai-style vegetable stir fry to cater to meatless eaters.

Sushi rolls, in mango, California, tuna and salmon varieties, plus a couple of soups, spring rolls and desserts complete the truck's menu, which is far shorter than what you'd find at either Sun Cuisines restaurant.

[More: Andrew Galarneau's guide to Burmese restaurants in Buffalo]

Sun Roll will be among a number of pop-ups at the grand opening weekend of Seven One Six Wood Design, from noon to 7 p.m. May 29 at 80 Earhart Drive in East Amherst, and Lin is working on several regular stops for the truck. The goal is to latch onto as many events as possible, but also leave open the possibility of catering private parties.

One regular destination will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in June at Southtowns Food Truck Fest, a fundraiser in front of Southtowns Catholic School, at 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View. Lin said he's also applied to Larkin Square's Food Truck Tuesdays and for a regular spot near Buffalo's waterfront.

At least for the first year, the plan is to operate the truck seasonally, from roughly May into October, depending on demand.

