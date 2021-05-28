Sushi burritos return as Sun Roll food truck hits the streets

Sushi burritos became a favorite of Buffalo's downtown lunch crowd when Sun Roll operated inside EXPO Market – until that entire operation shut down during the pandemic.

Now, owner Kevin Lin has reimagined Sun Roll as a food truck; the black-and-orange Asian fusion mobile eatery debuted May 27 on Niagara Street, serving the popular burritos, black rice sushi rolls, rice bowls and more.

"We wanted to reopen Sun Roll somehow," Lin said, "and doing street food-style is a better deal, quick and not too big of a menu."

Lin, who runs Sun Cuisines restaurants at 1989 Niagara St. in Black Rock and 5759 Main St. in Williamsville with his wife, Stephanie, sees a marketing opportunity through the food truck venture. "We're bringing food to people where they are instead of waiting for people to come to us," he said.

The sushi burrito, a more filling, portable experience of eating sushi, comes with a choice of white or black rice, lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, sweet potato, carrot, cream cheese, cilantro, scallion and bell pepper, and then a protein – either tuna, salmon, chicken or Yakiniku beef. For those who don't want these ingredients wrapped up, Lin said they can be presented in poke bowl fashion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month