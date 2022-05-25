Summer Guide: New summer cocktails are colorful, fruity and clever

Whether you prefer your drinks shaken or stirred, here’s where you can enjoy some artfully created summery craft cocktails.

Hartman’s Distilling Co., 55 Chicago St. (551-6313)

Every year, the bartenders at Hartman’s Distilling Co. develop new cocktails to compete for a coveted spot on the summer menu. “We try to focus on using what produce is in season and [the bartenders] take it from there,” co-founder Justin Hartman said. The Mid Summer Night came out as a top contender, featuring yellow chartreuse liquor, lemon juice, egg white and pea flower-steeped gin, endowing an otherworldly blue color.

Another addition is the subtly herbal Mellow Yellow, which uses Hartman’s vodka, lemon juice, green tea and B&B liqueur. Also on the new summer menu is the Cosmic Encounter with tequila, housemade ginger syrup and fresh lime juice. Later in the summer, look for the return of bourbon and loganberry vodka slushies. Hartman's open garage-door façade allows you to enjoy a cocktail with fresh summer air and views of the Buffalo River.

Flint Kitchen & Bar, 40 Fountain Plaza (463-6100)

Flint Kitchen & Bar has struck the masterful balance of grab-and-go cafe and elegant evening hotspot. Flint has recently launched a series of four zero-proof, non-alcoholic cocktails, named for the flavor profiles Sweet, Bitter, Tropical and Fruity. “We thought it was a great opportunity to offer fun drinks that people can even feel comfortable drinking during the day,” said co-owner Andrew Trautman. Spruced-up spritzers now feature seedlip bitters, most notably the Spice Spritz, which adds vanilla and ginger beer. The downtown spot has two new martinis, a mocha-tini and dirty chai made with homemade syrups. New patio seating offers a perfect view of the free Buffalo Place Thursday & Main summer concert series.

Il Mulino Cocktail Bar, 465 Washington St. (954-2981)

By day Il Mulino operates as a barbershop and by night transitions into a mixed-use cocktail lounge and bar. “Your barber is kind of like your therapist, you see him relatively frequently, you talk about sports, unwind and a cocktail really pairs well with [the experience],” said director of operations, Caleb Walters. Il Mulino prides itself on being an upscale lounge with an accessible cocktail list. The spritz changes seasonally, with summer’s being the Aperol Tropic, made with white rum, pineapple juice and lime. The Private Party cocktail is a Coconut Lime Rickey made with Mayan coconut liquor, tequila, lime and soda. “Even after a workday, we wanted the drinks to make you feel like you were transported to a vacation,” Walters said.

Billy Club, 228 Allen St. (331-3047)

Billy Club’s upscale farm-to-table dining focuses on using seasonal ingredients and changing the menu every few months. “We’re a heavily ingredient-focused restaurant so we change [to] make sure what we’re offering is appropriate for the time of year,'' said co-founder Jake Strawser. The craft cocktail menu appeals to many palates, from those looking for a casual drink to the pros seeking experimental libations. Highlights include the citrusy Over the Garden Wall (a gin cocktail with pineapple, arugula, lemon and fennel) and the Edward Teach (a take on a gin fizz), along with carefully curated non-alcoholic variations. Later this season, look for a shift to tropical, Tiki-themed drinks, featuring fresh fruits and tequilas and rums from around the world.

Marble + Rye, 112 Genesee St. (853-1390)

Known for an impressive selection of rye whiskey and scratch-made eats, Marble + Rye is shifting its focus to craft cocktails. The Grape Soda is a take on a highball, using lavender-infused vodka, soda and white verjus. “The grape portion of it will change as the season changes,” said bar manager Megan Lee, going from sour to sweet. The Living Daylights twists the typical tequila and tonic by adding citrus and spice, using dried marigolds and peppery arugula. The House of Boots is the bar's Sherry Cobbler, combining savory orange amaro with an outlandish garnish of seasonal fruits. A patio adorns the front of the restaurant and runs into a private alley along the side, ideal for hosting large parties.

