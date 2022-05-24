Summer Guide: Ice cream shops serve the sweet treats of summer

For summery ice cream treats, local shops take inspiration from seasonal fruits and perennial picnic favorites. Here are some of the sweet flavors and treats to enjoy at your favorite shop this season.

Churn, 1501 Hertel Ave. (716-863-9781)

Expect to find strawberry-everything through June at this Hertel hotspot. Using Pittsford Farms dairy, the soft serve is minimally processed with no artificial flavors or colorings. Seasonal soft serve will be used in sandwich, sundae and flurry formats. The Strawberry Lemonade sandwich fills two homemade sugar cookies with lemon curd, surrounded by soft serve and rolled in roasted almonds.

The Maui Wowie churro sundae is topped with pineapple ginger sauce, strawberries and honey basil mascarpone.

“We try to capitalize on any fresh fruits that are available during that season,” said marketing manager Pat Fisher. “And make sure we’re offering something a little bit different that you might not find at other typical soft serve spots.”

Main Street Ice Cream, 35 Main St., Hamburg (716-649-2970)

“We’re ice cream lovers, so we’re always kind of experimenting," owner Denise Fenton said, adding that the shop also makes its own ice cream. There are 24 flavors, plus new specialty flavors each month. In June, the lineup includes treats inspired by Thin Mints cookies and a Fourth of July treat with red, white and blue cake pieces and swirls of cherry and blue raspberry. July introduces blueberry ice cream made from neighboring Awald Farms’ produce, and the Main Street All Nighter, a coffee ice cream with chunks of cookie dough, Oreo cookies and fudge. August will have a s’more flavor made with swirls of marshmallow fudge and chocolate-covered graham cracker pieces.

Sweet Jenny’s, 56 East Spring St., Williamsville (631-2424)

Sweet Jenny’s has hundreds of homemade flavors rotating through its ice cream menu each year. “For the summer, we just try to keep it refreshing,” said owner Howard Cadmus, so expect to see boozy favorites such as sangria, margarita and mimosa sorbets on rotation. Popular kids flavors include cotton candy and “Smurf” (blue raspberry with marshmallow). “Kids will always try to pick ice cream by color,” Cadmus laughed, “so we wanted to make something that has that kind of appeal.”

Since ice cream is made in-house daily, Sweet Jenny's can respond to customer requests and bring back popular flavors at will, so check back frequently.

Hibbard’s Original Custard, 105 Portage Road, Lewiston (754-4218)

Hibbard’s Custard has been a Lewiston establishment since 1939, with custard so dense that it must be scooped.

“We run four flavors every day, chocolate, vanilla, black raspberry and pistachio,” said manager Dan Buchner. “Then we rotate three other flavors every day.”

Some popular summer flavors that will be in the rotation include creamsicle, pina colada and peach mango, many made with real fruit puree. This year, Hibbard's is producing specialty custard sandwiches with new flavors launching every two weeks, such as the Peanut Butter Bomb and chocolatey Cookie Monster.

“All the festivals are back. It’s Lewiston’s bicentennial so it’s going to be a really busy year,” Buchner said. " It’s going to be great.”

Rosie’s, 431 Main St., East Aurora (805-7322)

Owners Deacon and Cassie Tasker were inspired by summer picnics for this season’s new flavors. “We’re kind of doing a competition where it’s a fun take on fluffernutter sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” said Cassie, with the winner earning a long-term spot on the summer menu.

Both flavors have a sweet peanut butter sweet cream base. Nuts for Fluff adds swirls of marshmallows, and That’s My Jam uses cherry almond jam from Deb’s Delights. Other picnic-inspired treats include a cornbread ice cream with a butter base, chunks of cornbread and swirls of honey, and the Ants on a Log, made with celery ice cream, peanut brittle and raisins.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.