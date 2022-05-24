Summer Guide: Enjoy the variety at weekly food truck events

Food trucks can be found at almost every festival, event and concert throughout the summer. Even better are the weekly series you can count on where food trucks are the star, not a supporting player. These events have an array of anywhere from five to 24 trucks or so a week, making them a great way to explore new food and beverages. Here are four ongoing food truck events that have been announced so far for the summer.

TUESDAYS

Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 30 at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.). About 24 food trucks from the Buffalo area and Rochester will participate from a rotating cast of 40 businesses. (Check the website each week to see which food trucks are participating.) Each truck will have at least one healthy option, as certified by the Independent Health Foundation. There's live music, too. Larkin Square has tables and chairs, but you can bring your own seating. There will be more food trucks at nearby Flying Bison Brewery. Patrons are also encouraged to visit the Hydraulic Hearth Beer Garden and Magic Bear Beer Cellar. Food trucks also make an appearance at another of Larkin Square's weekly events, "Live at Larkin" held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 8.

WEDNESDAYS

Food Truck Wednesdays. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 15 to Aug. 31 (except July 6) in the Garden at Samuel’s Grande Manor (8750 Main St., Clarence). Admission is $5 and includes one alcoholic beverage or unlimited pop for adults or pop for ages 13 to 20. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Live music is from 6 to 8 p.m. Socially distant garden seating is available as are indoor bathrooms. Pets are welcome; outside coolers and drinks are not. Park for free in the main lot, then look for the tent to check in. Event is cash only, excluding payment preferences from the food trucks.

THURSDAYS

Niagara Square. The City of Buffalo hosts this lunchtime weekly event running from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through October. Twenty food trucks will participate on a rotating basis including Anderson’s, Coyote Café, Fat Bob’s, Green Acres Ice Cream, K Café, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Maria’s Bene Cibo, Mineo & Sapio Street Eats, Pizza Amore, Polish Villa, Street Café, Sun Roll, Sweet Lisa, The Blend, The Cereal Spot, The Cheesy Chick, The Great Aussie Bite and Tomaso’s.

Gateway Food Truck Thursdays. 5 to 8 p.m. June 9 to Sept. 1 at Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda. Up to 12 trucks will be on hand each week along with live music, a balloon artist and other entertainment.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.