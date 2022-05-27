Summer Guide: 5 summertime beers to help you beat the heat

I had a conversation with a friend recently about beer seasons in Western New York. We were at a craft beer bar discussing its draft board, which consisted of mostly lagers, kolschs, fruited sours and the like. I ordered a pale ale and he grabbed a fruited kolsch in case you were wondering.

As we enter summer, the typical rule of thumb is that as the temperature goes up, the ABV in your beer goes down. So, just like you correlate marzens and festbiers with fall, stouts and porters with winter, and pale ales and saisons with spring, summer means lager, kolschs, wheats, sours and all things fruited.

This is by no means a rule, but when I think of summer, I think of beers that are best consumed during the day, whether it be poolside in the heat, out back on the deck or in the yard while playing lawn games. But feel free to drink anything you want – Hazy IPA, imperial stout, barleywine – everything is fair game as long as you drink what you love and love what you drink. Just make sure it’s local.

Here are five options to help take your summer fun to the next level.

Blululemon from 12 Gates Brewing Company

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)

What says summer more than a fruited sour with blueberry, lemon and lavender? Blululemon, a new collaboration with Wandering Gypsy Brewing, checks all of those boxes. It’s not overly sour, the lemon notes aren’t overpowering and the lavender serves as more of an accent, all of which are good things when you’re drinking a fruited sour anytime, especially during the summer. The 6% ABV aids in giving Blululemon more of a depth of body as well. Availability: Cans, draft.

Raspberry Lemon Kolsch from Hamburg Brewing

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)

This fruited kolsch is a true summer crusher. It features notes of fresh berry aromas, slight tart raspberry flavors backed by lemon rind and is smooth for 5.6%. I can tell you from experience that this beer tastes just as good poolside as it does playing Kan Jam, cornhole or stoking up your next campfire. This also makes for a lovely accompaniment to mowing that precious lawn of yours. Availability: Cans, draft.

Nice Slice from Southern Tier Brewing

2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood (763-5479) and 7 Scott St. (436-7999)

Southern Tier’s Nice Slice is a watermelon wheat ale that is truly light, crisp and crushable. The melon is fairly subtle as well. I am not the biggest fan of watermelon beers, but Nice Slice is one of the rare exceptions. It goes down smooth and serves as a refreshing beverage during the dog days of summer. Availability: Cans, draft.

Buffaloha from Flying Bison Brewing

840 Seneca St. (873-1557)

This selection seems almost too easy – a summer ale with passion fruit and pineapple. Buffaloha is light, fruity and a bit tart but not over the top. It’s 5.5% and about as easy drinking as they come. While you’re at it, also grab cans of Flying Bison's newly released Pineapple Hazy Chain Double IPA. Availability: Cans, draft.

Summer Shandy, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

Three words to describe this collaboration with 1927 Brew House are light, crushable and refreshing, three words that you have read multiple times throughout this article. Summer Shandy is brewed with Meyer lemon puree and candied sugar in order to balance the right amount of sweet and tart. Make sure to also grab cans of Loganberry Wit and On The Tea Sour while you’re at it. Availability: Draft.

