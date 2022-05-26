Summer Guide: 5 spots to get a refreshing root beer float

On a sweltering day, what could be more satisfying than a timeless root beer float? Invented in 1893, the nostalgic combination of sweet vanilla ice cream and your favorite soda still hits the spot.

National Root Beer Float Day is Aug. 6, but you don’t have to wait until then to celebrate. Here are five of your neighbor’s favorite places to hit up anytime this season for this classic summer treat.

5981 Transit Road, Depew

Serving Buffalo for more than 100 years, Antoinette's does root beer floats the old-fashioned way. It starts with yummy root beer syrup, adds calorie-free soda water and its topped off with a generous helping of homemade vanilla ice cream. Their ice cream isn’t the only thing that’s homemade; Antoinette's also offers original whipped cream, toppings and candy. The shop's traditional approach and variety of syrup and ice cream flavors makes it the perfect place to celebrate on June 20, National Ice Cream Soda Day.

2424 George Urban Blvd., Depew and 5500 Broadway, Lancaster

Enjoy your A&W root beer float outdoors this summer at a picnic table or inside of a wooden train at Frosty's whimsical Lancaster location. The floats are made with either real custard or Perry’s hard ice cream and the full can of one of America’s favorite sodas. Frosty’s also offers dairy-free and vegan floats, including lactose-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free and low-calorie Dole Whip creations. Cool down your furbabies, too, with a vanilla Doggie Delight.

4357 Broadway, Depew

As the 124-year-old root beer’s slogan claims – Barq’s has bite. Maybe that’s why Green Acres uses the brand for its creamy refreshment. You can choose from Upstate Farms soft serve or Perry’s hard ice cream. You even get a can of soda, so you can keep topping off your dessert with fizzy goodness. Bring your four-legged bestie along for a Dogsters frozen treat.

346 Connecticut St.

Mister Sizzles uses locally made sodas from Niagara Falls beverage company Johnnie Ryan. Unlike the big brands, Johnnie Ryan sodas are sweetened with pure cane sugar. The floats, served in a recyclable aluminum cup, are available with or without alcohol. Several flavors are offered, including Buffalo-beloved loganberry. Vegan? No problem. Mister Sizzle's has non-dairy floats, too.

3208 Main St.

Sip your tasty carbonated concoction in style at Parkside, where the classy columnar interior puts you right into a scene from the roaring '20s or "The Natural," the Robert Redford movie that filmed there. The floats are sometimes made with A&W root beer, sometimes all-American Mug root beer, along with Turkey Hill ice cream. While you’re there, don’t forget to grab some of Parkside's famous homemade sponge candy. Parkside also has four other locations at 1949 Colvin Blvd., the Walden Galleria, 5456 Main St. and the Boardwalk Boutiques Plaza in Williamsville.