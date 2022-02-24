 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Submit info for Gusto's community fish fry guide
Submit info for Gusto's community fish fry guide

When Lent begins March 2, it will mark the return of the popular Friday fish fry at area churches, schools, community centers and fire halls.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

In Buffalo, we love our fish fry – especially the fish fry that is served everywhere from school cafeterias to church basements on Fridays during Lent.

If you are a church, school, legion hall or community center hosting a Friday fish fry, please send us your information to be included in Gusto’s annual fish fry guide for 2022.

We’ll publish our guide in the print edition of Gusto as well as online at buffalonews.com.

Here the information we need from you: the group and or venue name, full address, phone number (to call ahead and order), hours and dates of the fish fry, cost and whether you can eat in or take out. You also can add menu information.

We’re looking for fish frys offered March 2 and beyond.

Send your information via email with Fish Fry and the name of your group in the email subject line to: gustocal@buffnews.com.

Or mail it to: Gusto/Fish Fry Guide, 1 News Plaza, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. Photos are welcomed.

Deadline is March 3 for the print edition. Information received later will be added to the online guide.

Questions? Please email gustocal@buffnews.com or truberto@buffnews.com.

