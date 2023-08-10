While traditional bottle sizes and standard 12-ounce cans have long been the norm in the beer industry, a new contender has emerged: the 19.2-ounce beer can, more commonly known as the stovepipe can. This offshoot of the tallboy 16-ounce can provides a more generous serving size that strikes a balance between customary 12-ounce cans and larger bottles.

So, why a bigger can you ask? The 19.2-ounce size offers a larger serving size that allows individuals to savor their favorite craft beer without the need for multiple cans or sharing. This format is perfect for outdoor events such as music festivals or sporting events, and also makes for an attractive option for those craft beer drinkers seeking value. Another advantage is that stovepipes are usually more widely available and typically found in convenience stores, gas stations and other places where the craft beer selection might not be that prevalent.

Here are eight 19.2-ounce cans to seek out, regardless of if you’re new to the style or just looking for something a little different. It does have me wondering though, what’s next? Could we see Community Beer Works The Whale or Good Neighbor IPA, Pressure Drop’s Sticky Trees IPA, Flying Bison 716 Kolsch, Belt Line First Loop IPA or maybe even 42 North Brewing Borderland IPA, in stovepipes soon? Only time will tell.

Raptor King IPA, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St.

Be warned – Raptor King tips the scales at 9%. OK, now that that disclaimer is out of the way, the beer drinks every bit of that ABV. It’s big and bold with dank, overripe tropical fruit notes. And best yet, Raptor King is exclusive to this size. While you’re grabbing a can of Raptor King, make sure to check for Resurgence’s Green Heart IPA, its flagship hoppy brew, which is also available in this size.

Hayburner IPA, Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St.

There’s not much left to be said about Big Ditch’s flagship, Hayburner IPA: It’s Buffalo’s IPA, a classic and a true Western New York Mount Rushmore beer. It’s now available in the larger 19.2-ounce can. And the price is just as tasty – you can normally find these for around $3 a can. Drink responsibly.

Big Lou Double IPA and Berry Berry Sneaky, Hamburg Brewing

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg

Speaking of beers exclusive to the stovepipe designation, Hamburg Brewing’s Big Lou Double IPA is a 9% bruiser of an IPA that drinks big and hoppy, yet smooth, with notes of citrus, light resin, pineapple and sweet tropical fruit. Just, again, be wary of that ABV. If IPAs aren’t your thing, then reach for a big ol’ can of Berry Berry Sneaky, Hamburg’s best sour to date, one packed with blackberry, blueberry, boysenberry, cranberry, raspberry and strawberry. It’s a solid sour.

Show Time IPA, Ellicottville Brewing

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville

Show Time IPA is a beer made for concerts. At 5%, it’s light bodied and easy drinking, which means the beer at the bottom of the can won’t be warm by the time you get to it, with light citrus and hop notes as well. When you grab a can of Show Time, make sure to peruse the can thoroughly, because there’s a good chance you’ll find the style of concertgoer you are somewhere on the can’s unique “Where’s Waldo?”- esque art.

2X Juice Jolt, Southern Tier Brewing

2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood, and 7 Scott St.

No, this is not your grandma’s Juice Jolt, this is 2X Juice Jolt, which brings with it a healthy 9.5%, so, just, keep that in mind. Brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Idaho 7, Simcoe, Amarillo, CTZ and HBC630 hops, 2X Juice Jolt is better than the original with bigger booze and bigger hops notes, all of which are good things. If this one isn’t for you, Southern Tier has a whole host of stovepipe cans to choose from as well, including IPA, 2X IPA and 2X Haze.

Maple Blueberry Sunshine and Batavia Red Ribbon, Eli Fish Brewing

109 Main St., Batavia

Batavia’s Eli Fish Brewing has also tossed its hat into the 19.2-ounce ring with Maple Blueberry Sunshine, a wheat ale with blueberries and maple syrup, and Batavia Red Ribbon, perhaps the most perfect beer for this list, a 3.8% American lager. Brewed with more than 30% New York state-grown ingredients, this lager is as light, crispy and drinkable as they come. A maple beer, for this article, you ask? I know, but it works. The maple notes in Maple Sunshine are subtle and on the lighter side, allowing the berry notes to shine through.