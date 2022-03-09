Stories of the community fish fry: turkey fryers, 90 pounds of potatoes and volunteers

The Holy Mother fish fry ($12-$13) is served from 4 to 7 p.m. and is baked or fried with homemade potato, noodle and coleslaw salads, fries and dessert. Shrimp dinners are also available.

This year, Holy Mother is again offering both takeout and dine-in and will see how it goes. Glowka said it was a "good sign" that dine-in for the February monthly fish fry increased by 30 or 35 people from the previous month. If it continues to grow, Glowka said they will also increase the number of volunteers.

“We have a list of people who will help. They are all volunteers and parishioners who are different ages, young and old – whoever has the time to put in," Glowka said.

For all of the community groups, it comes down to the volunteers including firefighters, parishioners, students and family members.

And at the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Hall, Greiner said it's also about camaraderie.

“For Lent, it’s a huge commitment and a lot of work. We get a lot of people to help," Greiner said. "We are volunteers for a reason – and it goes beyond riding firetrucks and putting fires out. It’s about guys who want to give and give and give. We are here to do it for the community and to pay the bills. That’s what we do.”

