Stories of the community fish fry: turkey fryers, 90 pounds of potatoes and volunteers

It's time to admit that we take our Friday fish fry for granted. Each Lenten season, we seek out this feast of oversized fish with fries, salads, tarter sauce and that all-important slice of bread and expect them to magically be there even during a pandemic.
For the popular community fish fry served at churches, fire halls, schools and community centers, it takes teams of volunteers who peel potatoes, scoop sides into containers and work the fryers to make sure the haddock is prepared to golden perfection. While they are happy to satisfy your fish fry craving, they also do it to help these institutions pay the bills, buy supplies and keep going year after year.
Talk to volunteers at these community fish frys and you'll hear interesting stories of how they started and why they are so important.
It started with turkey fryers for the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company in Tonawanda, now in its 18th year of serving Lenten fish frys. The company was searching for new ways to raise money when the idea was broached about a fish fry. Volunteers brought about 10 turkey fryers from their homes and set up in the parking lot. About 20 dinners were served that first week, increasing to 50 dinners the second week.
“I don’t know what we were expecting,” laughed Keith Greiner, chairman of the Kenilworth fish fry, recalling those early parking lot feasts.
It grew to serving 1,200 dinners every Friday pre-Covid-19, when both dine-in and takeout options were available.
"Our dining room seats about 400 to 450 people, and we would turn that over two times on a fish fry night before Covid," Greiner said.
This year, it is again serving takeout only, and Greiner estimates about 400 takeout dinners will be served weekly. .
Money from the Lenten dinners helped purchase 12 commercial deep fryers, nine freezers and a walk-in cooler, making the fire house self-sufficient.
“Right now they are completely filled with French fries, two kinds of fish, chicken tenders and shrimp,” said Greiner, who also is a volunteer fireman.
The Kenilworth fish fry ($15) is served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. It is offered beer battered or breaded and comes with fries, coleslaw and potato salad. Shrimp and chicken fingers also are served.
We have nearly 40 listings from local schools, churches, community centers and fire halls.
Support Local Journalism
To prepare, about 10 volunteers work 90 minutes to fill cups with sides, ready the takeout containers and prepare the kitchen area. On game day, Greiner is one of five cooks preparing the fish, with at least four others putting the dinners together.
For takeout, each order is the responsibility of a volunteer who takes the order on a new push pad system, runs inside to get the meals and then delivers them to the car.
"The person who takes your order delivers your order," Greiner said.
Moving along
When Holy Mother of the Rosary was relocating from Buffalo’s East Side to its current Lancaster home in 1995, volunteers started a fish fry at the Elks in Lancaster to raise money to help with the transition. It proved so popular that when Holy Mother moved into its new home at 6298 Broadway in 1997, a fish fry was added on the second Friday of each month, too.
Fish fry coordinator Norman Glowka said volunteers start as early as Tuesday each week to prepare frozen fish in time for Friday. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, homemade macaroni salad is made, potatoes are prepared for salads, noodles are mixed and dressing is added to the premade coleslaw mix. Cakes are baked for desserts on Wednesdays.
Early every Friday, Glowka arrives at the facility to prepare the kitchen and make sure the hall is set up. In all, he estimates about 20 hours of preparation by nearly that many people each week.
For the first Friday in Lent at Holy Mother, they were planning to sell about 400 meals, which translates into preparing about 90 pounds of potatoes, 18 pounds of noodles, 50 pounds of coleslaw, 29 loaves of rye bread, 7 1/2 sheetcakes (with about 60 pieces each), about 200 pounds of fish, five cases of French fries (150 pounds) and a case and a half of shrimp. Leftovers go to Meals on Wheels in Alden.
The Holy Mother fish fry ($12-$13) is served from 4 to 7 p.m. and is baked or fried with homemade potato, noodle and coleslaw salads, fries and dessert. Shrimp dinners are also available.
This year, Holy Mother is again offering both takeout and dine-in and will see how it goes. Glowka said it was a "good sign" that dine-in for the February monthly fish fry increased by 30 or 35 people from the previous month. If it continues to grow, Glowka said they will also increase the number of volunteers.
“We have a list of people who will help. They are all volunteers and parishioners who are different ages, young and old – whoever has the time to put in," Glowka said.
For all of the community groups, it comes down to the volunteers including firefighters, parishioners, students and family members.
And at the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Hall, Greiner said it's also about camaraderie.
“For Lent, it’s a huge commitment and a lot of work. We get a lot of people to help," Greiner said. "We are volunteers for a reason – and it goes beyond riding firetrucks and putting fires out. It’s about guys who want to give and give and give. We are here to do it for the community and to pay the bills. That’s what we do.”