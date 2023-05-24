There’s no right or wrong way to picnic but there are usually a few essentials: a blanket, some snacks and a good spot.

When Clarence resident Caroline Southard thinks of picnicking, she cites British period movies, like Jane Austen’s “Emma” (think parasols, straw hats and the English countryside) as inspiration.

“Their picnics are always so good,” Southard said.

Southard grew up picnicking with her family on the beaches of Lake Erie, then got back into it in 2020, when it became a popular and safer way to socialize with friends during the pandemic. She realized then that picnics are “really fun” and allow her and her friends to linger outdoors, soaking in summer days.

“Picnics are a perfect opportunity to spend a lot of time outside,” Southard said.

We may not have the English countryside, but there are plenty of parks in and around Buffalo with idyllic picnic spots. Bring your own parasol.

Delaware Park

At 350 acres, Buffalo’s Delaware Park is another place where picnic spots are nearly endless.

Southard likes to settle beneath the weeping willow trees surrounding Hoyt Lake for shade from the sun.

“I just love the swing of the weeping willows,” Southard said. “It’s romantic.”

Buffalo resident Emma Storfer loves picnicking within the Delaware Park loop along Meadow Drive. She also began gathering with her friends at picnics during the pandemic and has kept up the practice.

Storfer likes to seek shade in her picnic spots, too, usually setting up in the grass, under a tree and away from the road in Delaware Park.

For Storfer, the appeal of picnics lies in their casual nature. She enjoys kicking off her shoes and lying barefoot in the grass.

“When you live in the city, especially the City of Buffalo, we don't have a lot of green spaces,” Storfer said. “No matter where you sit in that area in the park, you're shielded away from all the noise.”

Glen Park

5565 Main St., Williamsville

In Glen Park, you’ll find that patches of grass with water views are ample. Find a spot overlooking ponds or the waterfall. Southard likes to lay out her blanket somewhere with a waterfall view.

“There’s nothing like listening to a waterfall or water lapping,” Southard said.

Southard often orders takeout from a nearby restaurant in the Village of Williamsville and brings it to her picnic spot.

The Parkways

Set up your site beneath one of the elm trees lined up in rows within the parkways of Buffalo Olmsted Parks, such as on Bidwell or Chapin parkways.

Southard also likes setting up on one of the parkways to glimpse the grand residential architecture surrounding the parks.

Bidwell Parkway is often a hub of activity during the summer, especially closer to Elmwood Avenue, so it’s a prime spot for people-watching or joining an impromptu game of hacky sack.

Knox Farm State Park

437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora

The former estate of the wealthy Buffalo-based Knox family, Knox Farm is a sprawling park of fields, lawns, woodlands, ponds and hiking trails (where horses have right of way).

Picturesque locations for unrolling your picnic blanket are plentiful within the park’s 633 acres. From the main entrance and parking lot at 437 Buffalo Road, set up a picnic right off the central path for pastoral views of rolling fields. Knox Farm is Buffalo resident Gwyneth Powers’ go-to spot.

“Whenever I go there, it’s never too busy,” Powers said. “And even if there are a lot of people there, it’s so spacious and there are so many different parts to it.”

There’s one spot where Powers enjoys picnicking the most at Knox Farm. It’s a small garden with a white gazebo and rows of flowers located beyond the dog park, down the paved path.

“It just gives off a very fairy tale kind of energy,” Powers said.