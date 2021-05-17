Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun

Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for you as we toast the arrival of warmer weather. And let’s face it, you need something light, cold and refreshing to stand up to the sun because summer is day-drinking season. While I know there are a lot of choices when it comes time to decide what beer to grab from the cooler next, summer is fleeting here in the Queen City, so I’m not going to waste your time. Here are nine crushers to consider as your new favorite beer.