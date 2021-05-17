Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun

Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for you as we toast the arrival of warmer weather. And let’s face it, you need something light, cold and refreshing to stand up to the sun because summer is day-drinking season. While I know there are a lot of choices when it comes time to decide what beer to grab from the cooler next, summer is fleeting here in the Queen City, so I’m not going to waste your time. Here are nine crushers to consider as your new favorite beer.
Seed Spitter Watermelon Kolsch from 12 Gates Brewing Company
80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)
When you’re sitting around the pool contemplating if you’re hot enough to jump in, what better beer to help cool you down than 12 Gates Seed Spitter, a watermelon-flavored kolsch. This brew is light and crisp with the right amount of melon. And at 4.5%, it makes for a great summer crusher. Availability: Cans, draft.
Pineapple Wallonia Wit from 42 North Brewing
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
42 North’s Pineapple Wallonia Wit is a great beer to enjoy in the pool, around the pool, or anywhere pool-adjacent. You can take my word for it as I know from experience. This one features all the hallmarks of a Belgian-style wit, amped up with pineapple. It’s refreshing. Availability: Cans, draft.
Summer Playlist Wheat Ale from Community Beer Works
520 7th St. (759-4677)
This list was due for a wheat ale, am I right? And leave it to CBW to provide one. Summer Playlist is an American-style wheat beer brewed with orange peel and then lightly dry-hopped with Pacifica hops for a rounded, bright orange aroma. See also: CBW That Strawberry IPA. Availability: Cans.
Dayburner IPA from Big Ditch Brewing
55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)
Dayburner, Hayburner’s little cousin, is the right beer to reach for because, no matter what you’re doing, it’s never the wrong time to reach for an IPA. Expect notes of citrus, melon and creamy hop tropical fruit, and, better yet, Dayburner is now available in 12-ounce cans, making it perfect when you need to hold a beer in one hand and a cornhole bag in the other. Availability: Cans, draft.
Lemon Hef from Hamburg Brewing
6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)
Hamburg Brewing is releasing a beer perfect for imbibing along the water’s edge or in your own backyard, Lemon Hef, a hefeweizen-style ale with lemon. This beer features a blend of German and American hops and is accentuated with lemon purée. It’s easy-drinking with aromas of banana, citrus and clove. See also: Hamburg’s Two Two Mango. Availability: Cans, draft.
Blueberry Pilsner from Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
Another lager. Another fruited beer. Hey, it’s summer, right? Whether you’re on the deck, in the yard or around the fire, Resurgence’s Blueberry Pilsner makes for a good sunny day companion. Availability: Cans, draft.
Other choices: Beyond these, a few more to toss in the shopping cart include Thin Man Brewery's Pig Latin American Wheat, Froth Brewing's Strawberry Banana Smoothie-Style Hard Seltzer and West Shore Brewing's Photo Finish Ruby Raspberry Dry-Hopped Cream Ale. Here’s to summer.