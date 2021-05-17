 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun
0 comments

Six local, summery brews to enjoy in the sun

Support this work for $1 a month
Summer Playlist beer Community Beer Works

As its name suggests, listen to some tunes outdoors while drinking Summer Playlist from Community Beer Works.

 Courtesy Community Beer Works

Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for you as we toast the arrival of warmer weather. And let’s face it, you need something light, cold and refreshing to stand up to the sun because summer is day-drinking season. While I know there are a lot of choices when it comes time to decide what beer to grab from the cooler next, summer is fleeting here in the Queen City, so I’m not going to waste your time. Here are nine crushers to consider as your new favorite beer.

Seed Spitter Watermelon Kolsch from 12 Gates Brewing Company

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)

When you’re sitting around the pool contemplating if you’re hot enough to jump in, what better beer to help cool you down than 12 Gates Seed Spitter, a watermelon-flavored kolsch. This brew is light and crisp with the right amount of melon. And at 4.5%, it makes for a great summer crusher. Availability: Cans, draft.

42 North Pineapple Wallonia Wit

The Pineapple Wallonia Wit from 42 North is a refreshing warm-weather beer.

Pineapple Wallonia Wit from 42 North Brewing

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)

42 North’s Pineapple Wallonia Wit is a great beer to enjoy in the pool, around the pool, or anywhere pool-adjacent. You can take my word for it as I know from experience. This one features all the hallmarks of a Belgian-style wit, amped up with pineapple. It’s refreshing. Availability: Cans, draft.

Summer Playlist Wheat Ale from Community Beer Works

520 7th St. (759-4677)

This list was due for a wheat ale, am I right? And leave it to CBW to provide one. Summer Playlist is an American-style wheat beer brewed with orange peel and then lightly dry-hopped with Pacifica hops for a rounded, bright orange aroma. See also: CBW That Strawberry IPA. Availability: Cans.

Dayburner IPA from Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)

Dayburner, Hayburner’s little cousin, is the right beer to reach for because, no matter what you’re doing, it’s never the wrong time to reach for an IPA. Expect notes of citrus, melon and creamy hop tropical fruit, and, better yet, Dayburner is now available in 12-ounce cans, making it perfect when you need to hold a beer in one hand and a cornhole bag in the other. Availability: Cans, draft.

Lemon Hef Hamburg Brewing

Lemon Hef is an easy-drinking hefeweizen-style ale with lemon.

Lemon Hef from Hamburg Brewing

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)

Hamburg Brewing is releasing a beer perfect for imbibing along the water’s edge or in your own backyard, Lemon Hef, a hefeweizen-style ale with lemon. This beer features a blend of German and American hops and is accentuated with lemon purée. It’s easy-drinking with aromas of banana, citrus and clove. See also: Hamburg’s Two Two Mango. Availability: Cans, draft.

Blueberry Pilsner from Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

Another lager. Another fruited beer. Hey, it’s summer, right? Whether you’re on the deck, in the yard or around the fire, Resurgence’s Blueberry Pilsner makes for a good sunny day companion. Availability: Cans, draft.

Other choices: Beyond these, a few more to toss in the shopping cart include Thin Man Brewery's Pig Latin American Wheat, Froth Brewing's Strawberry Banana Smoothie-Style Hard Seltzer and West Shore Brewing's Photo Finish Ruby Raspberry Dry-Hopped Cream Ale. Here’s to summer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘WandaVision’ wins big at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News