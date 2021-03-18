Six beer options to pair with your fish fry

Buffalo has many traditions; beer being one, and a Friday fish fry, is another. And, as any true Buffalonian already knows, the two often go hand in hand during the Lenten season. While a good fish fry with all the fixings – French fries, coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, even Lazy Pierogi if you’re so inclined – is good no matter when you’re in the mood for one, you need a good beer to stand up to a nice piece of fried fish. Thanks to our robust beer scene, the opportunities are endless when it comes to the proper brew to fill your glass as fried fish fills your plate. Here are six options to consider.
Although many community spots are not able to serve the fish fry this season, we've found at least 30 from nearly every corner of Erie and Niagara counties to list in our annual guide.
Aviator Red, Flying Bison Brewing
840 Seneca St. (873-1557)
Starting off this list with a classic. Flying Bison’s longtime flagship brew Aviator Red is not only one of the most legendary beers in Buffalo, it’s also one of the best beers to pair with a proper fish fry. It’s full bodied and malty with just the right touch of earth and spice to appropriately accent even the thickest of beer batter. And it’s available in cans, so you can take it with you wherever you and your fish fry go. Rusty Chain could also be acceptable here.
Borderland IPA, 42 North Brewing Company
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
I recently had a fresh canned Borderland, and then the next day I had a fish fry. It got me to thinking that the two would pair well together. Borderland is a citrus-forward IPA with underlying notes of stone fruit and a hop punch, which should lend itself well to any size piece of breaded fish. Additionally, the fish and beer batter will help to soak up all that IPA goodness.
Hayburner IPA, Big Ditch Brewing
55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)
Let’s continue this list with yet another classic, Big Ditch Brewing’s Hayburner IPA, a beautiful beer you can pretty much find anywhere on tap, a big reason why this beer made this list. An easy drinker at 7.2%, Hayburner’s combination of orange citrus, melon and hops makes for a wonderful pairing with each forkful of flaky fish. Plus, the fish and beer batter will help to soak up all that IPA goodness.
1910 Czech Pilsner, Buffalo Brewing Company
314 Myrtle Ave. (868-2218)
1910 Czech Pilsner is light, crisp and clean, all words that work well when you’re looking for a beer to have with your next fish fry. This crispy boy will serve more as an accent to your fish – it won’t overpower it – and serve as a great accompaniment to all of the sides as well. You could also substitute Buffalo Brewing’s Bellweiser. Bonus points if you opt for the magnum bottles.
Good Neighbor IPA, Community Beer Works
520 7th St. (759-4677)
Good Neighbor, another citrus-forward IPA, finds its way onto this list, and with just cause. CBW is donating $1 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns for every six-pack sold through April. This IPA is fabulous, and features notes of soft tropical fruit, fleshy pineapple and orange notes with a balanced hop bitterness. That just sounds like the perfect companion to fried fish, doesn’t it? It also has a tasty $8.99 price per six-pack, which is hard to beat. CBW’s the Whale is also an acceptable option.
Yoga Pants Blonde Ale, 12 Gates Brewing Company
80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)
12 Gates house blonde ale is light, simple and approachable, which are the sort of enduring qualities you should be looking for in terms of what beer to order with Friday night dinner. It’s easily consumable, so chances are you’re going to need multiple pints to make it through all of your fish, sides and possible dessert. Hey, no judgement here.