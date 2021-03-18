Six beer options to pair with your fish fry

Buffalo has many traditions; beer being one, and a Friday fish fry, is another. And, as any true Buffalonian already knows, the two often go hand in hand during the Lenten season. While a good fish fry with all the fixings – French fries, coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad, even Lazy Pierogi if you’re so inclined – is good no matter when you’re in the mood for one, you need a good beer to stand up to a nice piece of fried fish. Thanks to our robust beer scene, the opportunities are endless when it comes to the proper brew to fill your glass as fried fish fills your plate. Here are six options to consider.