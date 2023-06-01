It’s not by accident that the Village of Hamburg is such a robust destination for food, drinks, entertainment and shopping. It’s by design.

A streetscape with roundabouts fought for by residents to slow traffic and promote walkability, combined with local businesses that work to increase tourism and municipal officials who advocate to fund projects that further the village’s progressive momentum, allows Hamburg to continue to blossom into a place where commerce thrives and residents find all they need without entering their cars.

There’s a lot to explore within the village’s 2.5-mile perimeter and too many restaurants and shops to name in one article. The best way to experience the village is to walk down Main, Buffalo and Lake streets, weaving in and out of shops and emerging with new accessories and baked goods (for fuel).

Or stop by during any number of events this summer, like the Hamburg Music Festival (June 3), Hamburg Garden Walk (July 8-9) or Burgerfest (July 15).

Begin at the farmers market

On Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May through October, the Hamburg Farmers Market is a lively community gathering place. On the lawn behind the Hamburg Moose Lodge (45 Church St.), dozens of vendors sell all kinds of goods including fruits, vegetables, flowers, kettle corn, bagels and drinks.

Stroll and shop the village center

Stop for lunch

007 Chinese Food, a longtime kiosk at Buffalo’s West Side Bazaar, opened its first stand-alone location at 84 Lake St. in January, where immigrants Maung Maung and Than Than Ny Saw, along with their son Hein, make and sell authentic dumplings, bao buns and bubble tea. Comfort Zone Cafe (17 Main St.) has been a local favorite for 25 years, serving healthy sandwiches, soups and a full espresso menu in a homey setting.

Catch a movie

Known for its vintage interior and inexpensive tickets and concessions, the locally owned Hamburg Palace Theatre (31 Buffalo St.) provides entertainment in the heart of the village. Visit the century-old, single-screen movie theater to catch a new movie or see a throwback flick.

Grab a drink

At Alchemy Wine & Beer (50 Buffalo St.) try wines from all over the world or see if you can ace a blind taste test by ordering a flight of four random wines from the list, all while enjoying the wine bar’s swanky ambience. Mammoser’s Tavern and Restaurant (16 Buffalo St.) is a neighborhood haunt for drinks and wings with a shaded front patio.

End with dinner

For farm-to-table, upscale dinner in a chic setting, you have a couple of options. On the first level of a historic building dating back to 1832, The Grange Community Kitchen (22 Main St.) is a modern, stylish dining option with a locally sourced menu of small plates and pizza served in a bright white dining room or on a rustic side patio. Or try Carte Blanche (61 Buffalo St.) for a similarly renowned meal made with local ingredients in an experience that’s been called “stealth fine dining.” Irish pub JP Fitzgerald’s (4236 Clark St.) is a regional favorite that’s always buzzing with people (try the French onion soup). Mason’s Grille 52 (52 Main St.) has an extensive menu of soups, sandwiches, appetizers and entrees that will satisfy varying levels of hunger.

Actually, end with ice cream

Finish the evening with a scoop of homemade ice cream on the patio of Main Street Ice Cream (35 Main St.). In addition to regular favorites, the shop serves monthly flavor specials like Strawberry Rhubarb and Main Street All Nighter in June, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake in July. Maybe the village’s crown jewel, the star atop the water tower, will be lit.