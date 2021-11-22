Shop local, drink local on Small Brewery Sunday

"We're happy to have our tap room open to the public in 2021 for this holiday season after being closed this time last year,” said Big Ditch Brewing President Matt Kahn, adding that money spent at a local brewery keeps your money in the community. "This is important now more than ever, as operating these small businesses has been especially challenging over the last 18 months."

Resurgence Brewing President Jeff Ware agrees.

“It is never a bad time to support local. Those dollars spent stay in our neighborhoods. All of the people employed at Resurgence live within 20 minutes of the brewery. Even better, you do not need to sacrifice quality supporting your local breweries. A variety of great beer is being produced locally with very unique taproom experiences. Make it a brewery crawl,” Ware said.

For a farm brewery like Clarence’s West Shore Brewing, the importance of shopping local can be felt on a number of different levels, from grain all the way to the glass, said owner Josh Dziomba.