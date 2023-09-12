There are a lot of festivities to cram in between the first crisp day of the season and the last chilly day when the trees have lost most of their leaves. And a lot of those days are consumed by work and football.

So take your date – whether it’s a partner, friend, family member or pet – on a pumpkin-spice-flavored outing and enjoy fall’s fleeting few weeks before a long winter sets in.

Seasonal candlelight music

If one or two candles is romantic, then what about thousands of them as the backdrop while listening to a live string quartet play Vivaldi’s “Autumn” or the themes from “Halloween” and “Ghostbusters?” Fever’s Candlelight Concerts, which have entertained people in more than 100 cities internationally, are coming to Buffalo this fall for three dates at the Forbes Theater in 500 Pearl (500 Pearl St.). The first performance – already sold out during the first time slot – is Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on Sept. 17. The orchestra returns Oct. 22 for a night of Halloween classics, such as themes from iconic "Halloween" movies and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and again Nov. 17 for a tribute to Taylor Swift. Tickets start at $37.

Frolic in some orchards

Apple and pumpkin picking are classic fall activities (and dates) for a reason. There are few places that feel as autumnal as a hayride on the way to a pumpkin patch, so make like Goldilocks and choose the just-right apples and pumpkins straight from the plants themselves.

Visit Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence (9270 Wolcott Road) for hayrides, pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and slushies and farm animals. If you’re more of an apple picker, go to Becker Farms (3724 Quaker Road, Gasport) for apple orchards, a brewery, haunted hayride, farm animals and live music. Or hit two pumpkin patches in one afternoon at Awald Farms (2195 Shirley Road, North Collins) and W&J Awald Farms (2258 Shirley Road, North Collins). Between the two of them, you’ll find U-pick pumpkins, a corn maze and giant pumpkins perfect for big carving projects.

Go on a cider tour

Sample as many apple ciders (both nonalchholic and alcoholic) as your stomach can handle on a tour of cideries throughout the region. Start in Buffalo by stopping at two hard cider tasting rooms: OSB Buffalo (517 Main St.). Blackbird Cider Works (155 Chandler St.) which also has a Lake Ontario Tasting Room (8503 Lower Lake Road, Barker) if you want to take a fall drive, too.

Take a break from alcohol by visiting a few traditional cider mills and stores, Mayer Brothers Cider Mill (1540 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca), where you can expect to wait in line since it's a popular spot for cider slushies and doughnuts. Also, Cherry Bank Farm Cider Mill (5140 Townline Road, Sanborn), which opens for the season Sept. 20), and Smith’s Orchard Cider Mill (4960 Mapleton Road, Lockport).

Leonard Oakes Estate Winery (10609 Ridge Road, Medina) is the perfect fall backdrop, so drink its Steampunk hard cider in its grassy backyard. End the tour at Clarksburg Cider Co. (4493 Walden Ave., Lancaster). Return to Clarksburg on Oct. 14 for Cider Fest, where there will be cider tastings, a petting zoo, raffles, lawn games and music.

Learn something new (and spooky)

Expand your knowledge in a seasonally thematic way at a creepy museum event. Get tickets for the Buffalo Museum of Science’s Science After Hours: Fright at the Museum event on Oct 20, where a cash bar will accompany “creepy crawly science.” Take a road trip back in time to the Genesee Country Village & Museum (1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford), for All Hallows’ Tea, an event in which a morbid talk (for example, one talk is on 19th century mourning fashions and another is on rural cemeteries) accompanies seasonal tea, soup, sandwiches and sweets. Choose from three talks Oct. 27, 28 and 29. Spooky attire encouraged.

Leaf peeping by train

There are countless ways to view the fall foliage, but perhaps none is as relaxing as boarding a train and doing nothing except gaze out the window. Spot the patches of golden yellow, fiery red and bright orange amidst the green leaves that are north, south and east of the city.

The Buffalo Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway (departing at 4 Scott St., Hamburg) brings guests on a one-hour ride to Eden and back to view the foliage. The company also offers Halloween, murder mystery and wine-tasting train rides through October and November. Enjoy the leafy scenery up northeast with a two-hour foliage ride from the Medina Railroad Museum (530 West Ave., Medina) with lunch included. Or board a 45-minute foliage ride from Gowanda to South Dayton on the New York & Lake Erie Railroad (50 Commercial St., Gowanda). Head to the Arcade & Attica Railroad (278 Main St., Arcade), for a foliage ride of just over two hours. All of the train rides sell out fast, so book early.