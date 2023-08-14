The owners of a new fledgling brewery on the fringe of Larkinville believe so much that any day without beer is a sad day that they worked that philosophy into the name of their business.

Sad Boys Brewing Company opened earlier this year in an old city manufacturing building, and the owners hope to grow into a larger operation and follow in the footsteps of craft breweries that include Flying Bison, Community Beer Works and Resurgence.

“Within five years, we want to be proven, locally distributed,” said Tyler Randle, who owns the Exchange Street brewery with Andrew Anderson, Collin Edbauer and John O'Neill.

Graduates of St. Francis High School, their bond tightened during college where they gathered for parties and annual trips to the Adirondacks that focused on honing a new hobby: homebrewing.

“Our first two years in college, we’d be chugging down Rolling Rock and all the cheap stuff we could find, but we matriculated to craft beer our junior and senior years," Randle said.

"We had a little bit more money and kind of got a little past the partying stage. Post-collegiately, when we were homebrewing or at a club on the weekends, we always joked we’d name a brewery Sad Boys because we were sad boys working sad jobs. We couldn't really see an out, and finding a passion for what we were doing, without starting our own business.”

As the owners push into their late-20s, all are single, though two are engaged. Like many in their generation, they’ve hopped from craft brewery to craft brewery in the region, which helped inspire them to open their own space.

Randle and Anderson live in Orchard Park, where the opening and growth of First Line Brewing during the pandemic provided the confidence to dip their collective toes into such an enterprise.

Learning the ropes

First Line owners Michael Maiorana and Shane Stewart sold the quartet their first beer-making system, a 1-barrel operation that can brew 264 pints of beer at a time.

“They guided us on the path on what they did,” Randle said.

Their entry into a regional craft beer industry – which boasts about 40 operations – became a slog familiar to many others.

During college, Randle worked at a call center. Edbauer worked the counter in a drug store pharmacy. Anderson started an Airbnb, and John O'Neill was a “coffee specialist” at Tim Hortons.

All now have other meaningful jobs, in and outside the brewery, while they spend most nights moonlighting at Sad Boys.

Edbauer, the Sad Boys brewer, works full time as a research associate at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer.

Randle, a business analyst at M&T Bank, handles brewery financials, business operations and development.

O'Neill, a dispatch supervisor for Cassen's Transport Co., manages Sad Boys marketing and social media.

Anderson, who still runs an Airbnb, is chief supply chain officer, lead bartender and the first full-time brewery employee.

Building a brand

The quartet leases a 2,560-square-foot slice of the former Craven Dickinson Seed Co. building, opened in 1920 at 567 Exchange St. The space most recently housed a cement mixing business.

“We fell in love with it due to the potential,” Randle said. “It was in rough shape when we got it. The floors were painted purple. There were seven layers of paint on the brick walls.”

The owners, their friends and family members stripped, patched and sanded the hardwood floors. They used sandpaper and metal brushes to re-expose the brick walls. They built high-top and standard tables, and the bar, on their own.

Fellow St. Francis alums were key, which inspired Scott Hosken, a retired art instructor at the high school, to paint a mural on a brewery wall that depicts God as a Buffalo Sabres fan, along with a Bills fanatic wearing Zubaz sweatpants and a jersey emblazoned with the number 23, symbolic of the year the business opened.

“Right now, we're focused on improving, making as much good beer as possible,” Randle said, “and then growing the business as fast as we can, but still within the margins of quality.”

The beer-making philosophy: ”Brew what we like,” Anderson said.

“We already have very diverse tastes among us,” O'Neill said. “We plan on transferring that into our beers without being too worried about missing out on a specific style.”

Building a future

Edbauer – whose homebrews have included a Belgian witbier brewed with maple syrup and a stout with marshmallows – brings his scientific skills to combine styles and flavors less common in the regional scene. He brews his most popular Sad Boys IPA with loganberries. His Kolsch is fermented with elderberries.

“We've also introduced a line of light beers,” he said. That Jomama Series – brewed with pilsner grain, wheat and rice – will feature beers at about 3.7% alcohol by volume (ABV), a little more than half that of a typical IPA.

The light beer series changes monthly and gives a nod to Edbauer's father, Joe, “a Coors Light kind of guy” who led most construction projects in the brewery.

“We’ve had a lot of people that stopped by who aren't necessarily huge into the craft beer scene,” Randle said. “We want to have something that they could enjoy, too.”

Ten taps behind the bar feature nine Sad Boys beers and Sad Boys mix and match flavored seltzers. The beer menu changes once or twice a week.

Sad Boys hosts a Wednesday trivia night and Thursday night karaoke. The brewery sometimes features live music. The owners offer Bavarian pretzels and pizza logs and hope to interest food trucks or a food vendor to provide a greater variety to patrons.

The partners hope to expand into a similar sized space in their building that fronts Exchange Street as they grow more name recognition working a space near Larkin Square, Coca-Cola Field and KeyBank Center.

"This is exactly what we were looking for, even though it's tiring because you're working two full-time jobs,” O'Neill said. “I think the excitement has been keeping us going and really driving us to see what we can make out of it.”

567 Exchange St.

5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday

Free parking along Exchange Street, in back lot