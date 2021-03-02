Rustic Buffalo takes over White Linen Tea House, adding bakery-café to artisan market

After a successful first holiday season as a market trumpeting locally produced goods in Wheatfield, Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has taken over the former White Linen Tea House and boutique, which shared the same property as their market at 6610 Shawnee Road.
Rustic Buffalo co-founders John Pirrone and Scott DeMott announced Monday they expect to open a bakery-café in the adjacent 3,400-square-foot former tea house on May 1. It's the same day the outdoor market reopens, which will run Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 with a rotating cast of 22 artisans under tents.
Pirrone and DeMott sold their own farmhouse home décor at various boutiques and shops for eight years before opening the artisan market on Nov. 14 inside two restored red barns, which date back to the 1800s.
Both the tea house and its adjoining White Linen Boutique closed in 2020, with Linda Kloch's quaint restaurant ceasing in January after 19 years and the boutique hosting a final sale in September.
The Rustic Buffalo Bakery & Café will focus on baked goods such as muffins, coffee cakes, pies, bagels, strudels, brownies and croissants, made fresh daily by Becky Reilly Confections in Lewiston. Rustic Buffalo also has the recipe for White Linen Tea House's beloved scone, too.
"People ask about those scones every day," Pirrone said.
Warm and cold beverages sourced from Niagara County producers, but sold under the Rustic Buffalo label, will be offered in a grab-and-go setup. Employees will heat food if requested, but there will be no hot foods prepared on-site to reduce Covid-19 concerns, Pirrone said.
"People were there for so long to shop but there was nothing to munch on, [nowhere] to grab a drink," Pirrone said about Rustic Buffalo's holiday experience. "This is like a continental model, but fresher."
Intending to maintain the Victorian vibe, Rustic Buffalo will reorganize the space into a few areas: the main café counter with food on display; a seating area, with Wi-Fi, for eight customers during Covid-19 restrictions; and a kitchen transformed into a retail area with sauces and other goods including locally produced barbecue sauces, mustards, pickles, honeys, jams, dry rubs, relishes and beef jerky.
Baked goods, drinks, sauces and spices will predominantly come from Niagara and Erie County, Pirrone said. While there's packaged food sold in the barns, most products will be farmhouse and rustic décor, antiques, vintage items, clothing, jewelry and a collection of Buffalo-themed items.
Once the outdoor market opens, two additional seating areas will open. Much of the physical seating will be made by artisans using reclaimed materials; if customers like the Adirondack chair or Cracker Barrel-style rocker they're sitting on, they likely can buy it, Pirrone said. Games such as cornhole and Jenga will add another element to the outdoor area.
INFO
6610 Shawnee Road, Wheatfield (907-9318).
Indoor market hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor market hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 1 to Oct. 31.