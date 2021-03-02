Rustic Buffalo takes over White Linen Tea House, adding bakery-café to artisan market

The Rustic Buffalo Bakery & Café will focus on baked goods such as muffins, coffee cakes, pies, bagels, strudels, brownies and croissants, made fresh daily by Becky Reilly Confections in Lewiston. Rustic Buffalo also has the recipe for White Linen Tea House's beloved scone, too.

"People ask about those scones every day," Pirrone said.

Warm and cold beverages sourced from Niagara County producers, but sold under the Rustic Buffalo label, will be offered in a grab-and-go setup. Employees will heat food if requested, but there will be no hot foods prepared on-site to reduce Covid-19 concerns, Pirrone said.

"People were there for so long to shop but there was nothing to munch on, [nowhere] to grab a drink," Pirrone said about Rustic Buffalo's holiday experience. "This is like a continental model, but fresher."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+2 Dreams become a reality at White Linen Tea House WHEATFIELD – Linda L. Kloch says she didn’t have much while growing up in the Love Canal area of Niagara Falls, but she sees herself as a woman with a vision, able to see what others have may have dismissed. She did it once before when she bought and rehabilitated the Country Cottage restaurant in Pendleton nearly 30 years