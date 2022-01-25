Your guide to Detroit-style pizza in Buffalo

In a city that prides itself on pizza, the fastest way to start an argument is declare your favorite pizza, the one pie to rule them all.
Jet’s Pizza, 2165 Delaware Ave., was the first Detroit-style pie available in the area, part of a 390-store nationwide chain. If you want to stick with the Pizza Hut of Buffalo’s Detroit-style offerings, you can – it's not bad.
But if you’d like to see what some of the area’s pizza impresarios are doing with the luxe rectangular form, check these places out:
Marble + Rye
112 Genesee St., marbleandrye.net, 716-853-1390.
Besides a first-rate cocktail program, and the best vegan happy hour in Buffalo, this hip casual venue offers an array of Detroit-style pies ($16 to $22), including one of the only clam pizzas in Buffalo. Lemon, crème fraiche, garlic, cheese and chopped bivalves combine for a sunny seafood snack with panache.
Long-simmered grass-fed beef Bolognese sauce crowns another. A version with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and lemon is a special of the moment, and more are on the way.
What about a vegan version? Chef-owner Michael Dimmer said an animal-free Detroit-style pizza is only weeks away.
. . .
Support Local Journalism
Connor’s Restaurant
3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, connorswestseneca.com, 716-674-9945.
For 60 years, Connor’s has served generations of neighbors a menu of standards, from fish fry to French onion chicken pasta. Recently, it added Detroit style pizza after Mitch Schmitt learned its ways, making the Detroit-style search a smidge easier for Southtowners.
Excellent values ($11 to $14) include the Dueling Pepperoni, wherein standard “flat” pepperoni is used as a base, to be chopped with sauce, cheese and a profusion of cup-n-char pepperoni slices, each bearing a jewel of pepperoni sweat. A chicken finger number, tuned to the customer’s heat preference, also rocks.
If those choices don't speak to you, customers can select from an extensive list of toppings to build their own Detroit lineup.
. . .
Jay’s Artisan Pizza
2872 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, 716-322-1704.
Pizza whiz Jay Langfelder was the first to bring the finer possibilities of Detroit-style pies to the Buffalo dining crowd’s attention. Current owner Joe Powers has carried on Jay’s standards with no drop-off in results ($15 to $19).
In fact, Jay’s hot cherry pepper Detroit style is my death row last meal choice. Vibrant pickled cherry peppers, cup-and-char pepperoni, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano cheeses, gilded with chile honey, hits all my buttons. Specials like the late, lamented French onion soup pizza come and go. Up soon: a chicken parm version, Powers said.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.