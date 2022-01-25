 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to Detroit-style pizza in Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Your guide to Detroit-style pizza in Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
Cheese and pepperoni Detroit style at Jay's Artisan Pizza

Cheese and pepperoni Detroit-style pizza at Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

In a city that prides itself on pizza, the fastest way to start an argument is declare your favorite pizza, the one pie to rule them all.

Jet’s Pizza, 2165 Delaware Ave., was the first Detroit-style pie available in the area, part of a 390-store nationwide chain. If you want to stick with the Pizza Hut of Buffalo’s Detroit-style offerings, you can – it's not bad.

But if you’d like to see what some of the area’s pizza impresarios are doing with the luxe rectangular form, check these places out:

Detroit-style clam & lemon pizza at Marble + Rye

The Detroit-style clam pizza at Marble + Rye is topped with chopped ocean clams, fresh garlic, shallot, cheese blend, crème fraiche and lemon.

Marble + Rye

112 Genesee St., marbleandrye.net, 716-853-1390.

Besides a first-rate cocktail program, and the best vegan happy hour in Buffalo, this hip casual venue offers an array of Detroit-style pies ($16 to $22), including one of the only clam pizzas in Buffalo. Lemon, crème fraiche, garlic, cheese and chopped bivalves combine for a sunny seafood snack with panache.

Long-simmered grass-fed beef Bolognese sauce crowns another. A version with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and lemon is a special of the moment, and more are on the way.

Detroit-style Bolognese pizza at Marble + Rye

The Detroit-style Bolognese pizza at Marble + Rye is topped with a cheese blend, grass-fed beef Bolognese and pecorino Romano.

What about a vegan version? Chef-owner Michael Dimmer said an animal-free Detroit-style pizza is only weeks away.

. . .

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
"Dueling pepperoni" Detroit-style at Connor's Restaurant

Connor's Detroit-style Dueling Pepperoni pizza is made with red sauce, garlic and oregano with a layer of flat pepperoni, topped with cheese blend and cup 'n' char pepperoni, finished with Pecorino Romano.

Connor’s Restaurant

3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, connorswestseneca.com, 716-674-9945.

For 60 years, Connor’s has served generations of neighbors a menu of standards, from fish fry to French onion chicken pasta. Recently, it added Detroit style pizza after Mitch Schmitt learned its ways, making the Detroit-style search a smidge easier for Southtowners.

Excellent values ($11 to $14) include the Dueling Pepperoni, wherein standard “flat” pepperoni is used as a base, to be chopped with sauce, cheese and a profusion of cup-n-char pepperoni slices, each bearing a jewel of pepperoni sweat. A chicken finger number, tuned to the customer’s heat preference, also rocks.

If those choices don't speak to you, customers can select from an extensive list of toppings to build their own Detroit lineup.

. . .

Veggie Detroit style pie at Jay's Artisan Pizza

A veggie Detroit-style pizza at Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore.

Jay’s Artisan Pizza

2872 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, 716-322-1704.

Pizza whiz Jay Langfelder was the first to bring the finer possibilities of Detroit-style pies to the Buffalo dining crowd’s attention. Current owner Joe Powers has carried on Jay’s standards with no drop-off in results ($15 to $19).

In fact, Jay’s hot cherry pepper Detroit style is my death row last meal choice. Vibrant pickled cherry peppers, cup-and-char pepperoni, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano cheeses, gilded with chile honey, hits all my buttons. Specials like the late, lamented French onion soup pizza come and go. Up soon: a chicken parm version, Powers said.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at Dolly Parton's iconic career

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News