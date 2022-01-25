Your guide to Detroit-style pizza in Buffalo

In a city that prides itself on pizza, the fastest way to start an argument is declare your favorite pizza, the one pie to rule them all.

Jet’s Pizza, 2165 Delaware Ave., was the first Detroit-style pie available in the area, part of a 390-store nationwide chain. If you want to stick with the Pizza Hut of Buffalo’s Detroit-style offerings, you can – it's not bad.

But if you’d like to see what some of the area’s pizza impresarios are doing with the luxe rectangular form, check these places out:

Marble + Rye

112 Genesee St., marbleandrye.net, 716-853-1390.

Besides a first-rate cocktail program, and the best vegan happy hour in Buffalo, this hip casual venue offers an array of Detroit-style pies ($16 to $22), including one of the only clam pizzas in Buffalo. Lemon, crème fraiche, garlic, cheese and chopped bivalves combine for a sunny seafood snack with panache.

Long-simmered grass-fed beef Bolognese sauce crowns another. A version with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and lemon is a special of the moment, and more are on the way.