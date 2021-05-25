Young couple is serving up 'real biscuits' at BiscuitLife

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension, the doctors said, increased spinal fluid pressure. “Idiopathic basically says doctors don't know why,” Ryan said. A course of potent medication knocked her out for a year, then helped her come back.

“They say it's in remission now,” he said. “But there was no way she could hold down a job in a regular setting.” Because of the illness gap in her resume, and being fired from her last job after getting sick, she wasn’t even getting calls back on applications, she said.

As the Adasmes adjusted the BiscuitLife schedule to weekends only, it turned out Melissa could keep up. “I can do it on the weekends, the two days of the weekends, and I wouldn't be able to do more than that,” Melissa said.

So as it turned out, BiscuitLife was the answer for the Adasmes. She has a job with maximum flexibility. “Your average employer doesn't offer that,” she noted.