Worker suit alleges wage theft, exploitation at Hotel Henry

“My client’s first concern has always been with employees, patrons, and supporters of Hotel Henry – especially during this time that has been so challenging for the hospitality industry – and we will work together to investigate these claims,” Wheaton said. “I expect we will formally respond to the lawsuit in due course.”

The suit said that the plaintiffs, between them, served at more than 1,500 events at which the owners allegedly kept tips that should have been paid to employees.

“While Time Magazine labeled Hotel Henry one of the ‘Greatest Places’ in the world, its success has been built on the manipulation of its customers and the exploitation of its workers,” said Hayes, of the labor law firm Creighton, Johnsen & Giroux.

“Since opening in 2017, Hotel Henry has maintained policies of cutting corners in their observance of New York Labor Law, resulting in substantial financial losses to its employees. These policies include leading customers to believe hotel employees receive a substantial surcharge on the bills they pay for holding events at the hotel, when in fact Hotel Henry retains the entire charge for itself,” the lawsuit alleges.

