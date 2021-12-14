Winter calls for great soups. Here are Andrew Galarneau's favorites in WNY

When howling winter winds leach life from my body and my battery meter runs red, I recharge with soup.
Thawing my face in the steam rising from a big bowl of liquid nourishment is all the moisturizer my complexion needs.
Send me your favorites, so I can check them out in the frigid months ahead. In the meantime, here’s my list of six soups from Western New York restaurants that soothe my soul.
Pho from 99 Fast Food
3398 Bailey Ave., 716-836-6058, 99fastfood.com
Pho is rice noodles in Vietnamese beef broth, subtly scented with star anise and charred ginger, onion, cilantro and black pepper. It arrives with a verdant customization kit, with sprigs of fresh Thai basil, whose crushed leaves in hot broth intensify the aromatherapy. Bean sprouts add crunch, lime wedges tang. Hoisin and chile sauces are there to mirror how sweet or spicy I'm feeling.
Pho tai, No. 27, arrives with paper-thin slices of rare beef poaching in the broth. (Small is $10.49; large, only a dollar more, serves two.) I usually go with No. 32, pho dac biet ($11.49/$12.49), with rare beef, brisket, chewy meatballs and sliced tripe.
French onion soup from Roycroft Inn, (pictured at top)
40 S. Grove St., East Aurora, 716-652-5552, roycroftinn.com
When I feel like a reward, it’s French onion soup that counts.
The Creekview Restaurant in Williamsville serves a praiseworthy version, I have to say. But my heart returns to the one served in the warm embrace of hand-hewed wooden beams and flickering fireplace of the Roycroft lounge.
Broth built on days of simmering, then accented with apple brandy, plus sweet caramelized onions, capped with a three-cheese crostini lid, is a gift I give myself.
Vegan soup du jour from Café 59
62 Allen St., 716-883-1880, cafe59.com
Feeling the urge for lighter fare, free of animal products, I find myself drawn to this Allentown mainstay for the sheer simplicity of obtaining an infusion of its life-extending vegan soups.
They change from week to week, but I’ve never had a miss. The pumpkin ginger is pleasantly spiky with ginger root instead of reminding me of Thanksgiving. The red pepper coconut bisque soothes with creamy tropical richness and curry perfume.
Taco soup from Wiechec’s Lounge
1748 Clinton St., 716-823-2828
When the real blizzard finally returns, I have my emergency plan mapped.
Go to Wiechec’s. Ask for a Vernor’s highball and a bowl of taco soup, and hunker down while the snow does what snow does, secure in my Buffalo bunker.
Loaded with ground beef, tomatoes, cor, and onions in a chili powder broth, crowned with crunchy tortilla chips, it’s a homey hug in an uncertain world. If taco soup isn’t on, you’d do well to check out the chicken vegetable, loaded potato, or seafood gumbo.
Fried fish noodle soup from Family Thai
863 Tonawanda St., 716-783-9285
When soothing is what I need, this big bowl of milky chicken broth alive with ginger is a relief. Marked M2 ($10.99) on the menu, it holds chopped pickled mustard greens for tang, juicy diced tomato and fried tofu cubes over a tangle of rice vermicelli.
The star is haddock, whitefish fillet simply seasoned and seared without batter or crumbs. It's a placid bowl of comfort, though it can be punched up considerably, if desired, by spooning in some chile-fish sauce that arrives on the side.
Lobster ramen from Dobutsu
500 Seneca St., 716-322-6004, dobutsubuffalo.com
For many moons, lobster bisque was my pinnacle of seafood soups, until I met the lobster ramen perpetrated at Dobutsu.
Its roasted lobster broth delivers clear, compelling crustacean essence without heaviness, and chile notes. Ramen noodles, shredded cabbage, scallions and half of a grilled lobster tail make it a meal to savor.
More mentionables: Hayes Seafood House's New England clam chowder; Home Taste's seaweed with pork bone broth; Schwabl’s liver dumpling on Wednesdays (and if there’s any left, Thursdays); Risa's matzo ball; Rin Thai Bistro's rice chicken porridge with ginger; Globe Market's tomato basil; Euro Cafe's Polish sour cucumber soup; Danny's chicken wing soup; and Café Godot's "Grandma Battle" (kimchi kielbasa).
Tell me what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.