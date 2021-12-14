Winter calls for great soups. Here are Andrew Galarneau's favorites in WNY

Taco soup from Wiechec’s Lounge

1748 Clinton St., 716-823-2828

When the real blizzard finally returns, I have my emergency plan mapped.

Go to Wiechec’s. Ask for a Vernor’s highball and a bowl of taco soup, and hunker down while the snow does what snow does, secure in my Buffalo bunker.

Loaded with ground beef, tomatoes, cor, and onions in a chili powder broth, crowned with crunchy tortilla chips, it’s a homey hug in an uncertain world. If taco soup isn’t on, you’d do well to check out the chicken vegetable, loaded potato, or seafood gumbo.

Fried fish noodle soup from Family Thai

863 Tonawanda St., 716-783-9285

When soothing is what I need, this big bowl of milky chicken broth alive with ginger is a relief. Marked M2 ($10.99) on the menu, it holds chopped pickled mustard greens for tang, juicy diced tomato and fried tofu cubes over a tangle of rice vermicelli.