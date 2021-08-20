 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wife seeking court order to reverse husband's closing of the Steer, Lake Effect Diner
0 comments
top story

Wife seeking court order to reverse husband's closing of the Steer, Lake Effect Diner

Support this work for $1 a month
The Steer (copy)

Erin Curtin said of the Steer and Lake Effect Diner: “I'm not questioning the sale of the places. What I'm saying is that the business is more viable when it’s open.”

 Sharon Cantillon

Erin Curtin, wife of restaurateur Tucker Curtin, has filed a court challenge to her husband’s closing of the Steer and Lake Effect Diner.

“We're still in litigation,” Erin Curtin said. “I am determined to keep things open and viable until we can come up with an amicable separation and distribution.”

Two days ago, Tucker Curtin announced the Steer would be closing immediately, and that Lake Effect Diner was already closed. The process of finding a buyer would start next month, he said.

Meanwhile, his wife was trying to keep the restaurants open, including an effort to get an order to reverse her husband’s actions until a buyer is found, preserving jobs and the value of the property.

About 35 workers at the Steer and Lake Effect Diner would still have jobs if the restaurants were open, Erin Curtin said. Affidavits from workers attesting to their ability and willingness to staff the restaurants under Erin Curtin’s temporary management have been prepared for filing with the court, she said.

“I'm not questioning the sale of the places,” she said. “What I'm saying is that the business is more viable when it’s open.”

In his announcement two days ago, Tucker Curtin cited lack of help and burnout as major factors in his decision to close.

431384[1] (copy) (copy)

“The Steer and Lake Effect Diner are closed, and I have no intention of reopening,” Tucker Curtin said Friday. Curtin previously operated Dug's Dive.

There are people who would like to keep running the restaurants, Erin Curtin said. “Tucker has not reached out to me or anybody else in his family to help them keep them open. He’s locked me out.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Besides the value of keeping jobs for people who want them, there’s also the value of the restaurant, part of the Curtin marital assets. Especially in today’s economic climate, when many restaurant owners are looking for workers, a restaurant that comes with a knowledgeable, skilled staff willing to work is likely to sell at a premium.

Last month, Bocce Club Pizza owner Jim Pacciotti said one of the clinchers in his deal to purchase the former Clarence Pizza Company was the ability to keep most of the pizzeria's team of workers in place.

Erin Curtin said her history with the Steer began in 1993, when her husband took over ownership of the University Heights fixture. The Steer did a great business in undergraduate crowds, and drew people from the neighborhood as well.

The Steer: Bar feature (copy) (copy)

The Steer had served patrons at 3151 Main St. since 1969.

Lake Effect Diner drew Guy Fieri plaudits, and Erin Curtin added a vegan and raw food menu to the Steer, but otherwise the businesses have been steady among blocks that have seen extensive churn among local storefronts, especially in the last decade.

Morning glory: Breakfast specials across Western New York (copy) (copy)

A Guy Fieri visit to Lake Effect Diner highlighted country ham with red-eye gravy.

Tucker Curtin said his wife is not a partner in the corporation, despite contributing to its operations over the decades. “She's worked in the business with me over the years off and on in between her yoga instructing,” Tucker Curtin said.

The fact remains: “The Steer and Lake Effect Diner are closed, and I have no intention of reopening,” he said Friday.

“Who knows what's gonna happen?” Tucker Curtin said. “We'll see, but I'm going to get myself healthy, and move on to new things.”

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy' host following controversy

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Diner owner sues ice cream maker over 'Lake Effect' name
Dining

Diner owner sues ice cream maker over 'Lake Effect' name

  • Updated

There’s a legal storm brewing in Buffalo over the words “lake effect.” In a Feb. 21 filing, Lake Effect Diner’s owner sued Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream in federal court, claiming trademark infringement. Among other allegations, the suit accuses the ice cream company of intentionally using a name similar to Lake Effect Diner to “deceive consumers in the marketplace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News