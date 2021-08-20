Wife seeking court order to reverse husband's closing of the Steer, Lake Effect Diner

Erin Curtin, wife of restaurateur Tucker Curtin, has filed a court challenge to her husband’s closing of the Steer and Lake Effect Diner.
“We're still in litigation,” Erin Curtin said. “I am determined to keep things open and viable until we can come up with an amicable separation and distribution.”
Two days ago, Tucker Curtin announced the Steer would be closing immediately, and that Lake Effect Diner was already closed. The process of finding a buyer would start next month, he said.
Meanwhile, his wife was trying to keep the restaurants open, including an effort to get an order to reverse her husband’s actions until a buyer is found, preserving jobs and the value of the property.
About 35 workers at the Steer and Lake Effect Diner would still have jobs if the restaurants were open, Erin Curtin said. Affidavits from workers attesting to their ability and willingness to staff the restaurants under Erin Curtin’s temporary management have been prepared for filing with the court, she said.
“I'm not questioning the sale of the places,” she said. “What I'm saying is that the business is more viable when it’s open.”
In his announcement two days ago, Tucker Curtin cited lack of help and burnout as major factors in his decision to close.
There are people who would like to keep running the restaurants, Erin Curtin said. “Tucker has not reached out to me or anybody else in his family to help them keep them open. He’s locked me out.”
Besides the value of keeping jobs for people who want them, there’s also the value of the restaurant, part of the Curtin marital assets. Especially in today’s economic climate, when many restaurant owners are looking for workers, a restaurant that comes with a knowledgeable, skilled staff willing to work is likely to sell at a premium.
Last month, Bocce Club Pizza owner Jim Pacciotti said one of the clinchers in his deal to purchase the former Clarence Pizza Company was the ability to keep most of the pizzeria's team of workers in place.
Erin Curtin said her history with the Steer began in 1993, when her husband took over ownership of the University Heights fixture. The Steer did a great business in undergraduate crowds, and drew people from the neighborhood as well.
Lake Effect Diner drew Guy Fieri plaudits, and Erin Curtin added a vegan and raw food menu to the Steer, but otherwise the businesses have been steady among blocks that have seen extensive churn among local storefronts, especially in the last decade.
Tucker Curtin said his wife is not a partner in the corporation, despite contributing to its operations over the decades. “She's worked in the business with me over the years off and on in between her yoga instructing,” Tucker Curtin said.
The fact remains: “The Steer and Lake Effect Diner are closed, and I have no intention of reopening,” he said Friday.
“Who knows what's gonna happen?” Tucker Curtin said. “We'll see, but I'm going to get myself healthy, and move on to new things.”
