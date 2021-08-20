Wife seeking court order to reverse husband's closing of the Steer, Lake Effect Diner

In his announcement two days ago, Tucker Curtin cited lack of help and burnout as major factors in his decision to close.

There are people who would like to keep running the restaurants, Erin Curtin said. “Tucker has not reached out to me or anybody else in his family to help them keep them open. He’s locked me out.”

Besides the value of keeping jobs for people who want them, there’s also the value of the restaurant, part of the Curtin marital assets. Especially in today’s economic climate, when many restaurant owners are looking for workers, a restaurant that comes with a knowledgeable, skilled staff willing to work is likely to sell at a premium.

Last month, Bocce Club Pizza owner Jim Pacciotti said one of the clinchers in his deal to purchase the former Clarence Pizza Company was the ability to keep most of the pizzeria's team of workers in place.

Erin Curtin said her history with the Steer began in 1993, when her husband took over ownership of the University Heights fixture. The Steer did a great business in undergraduate crowds, and drew people from the neighborhood as well.