Wieszalas to open their first restaurant on Allen Street

After lifetimes in the restaurant business, Amanda and Bruce Wieszala plan to open Beacon Grille, their first restaurant, at 185 Allen St., this spring.

In the meantime, they will be working two jobs, one for others, and one for themselves.

Bruce Wieszala commands the kitchen at Chez Ami, the fine dining restaurant at the Curtiss Hotel. It’s the peripatetic chef’s latest stop after experience at other Buffalo-area restaurants, including Tabree, Bourbon & Butter and The Terrace. Amanda Wieszala has managed Tappo, the Italian-American restaurant on Ellicott Street, for years.

Their second jobs will be in construction. The building, near Elmwood Avenue, needs to be fitted for the demands of a modern restaurant kitchen and the Argentinian live fire wood grill that will be its centerpiece. Last occupied decades ago as a clothing and record shop, it will need hoods, fire suppression systems, ventilation and other restaurant requirements. The Wieszalas are learning as they go.

“There's no hood. There's no walk-in, no bathrooms,” Bruce Wieszala said. “We have to build the entire restaurant from scratch.”

Prosciutto and other charcuterie, one of Bruce Wieszala’s specialties, will be glimpseable as they cure, behind glass in the dining room. “I'm excited and also a little nervous,” he said.

He's opened many restaurants but never had to put the pieces together first. “Once the restaurant is open, that's the part we know,” he said.

Amanda Wieszala is “terrified,” but knew this day would come.

He’s the dreamer, she’s the practical one, and she’s fouled off a lot of pitches, she said. But at 185 Allen St., they both landed on the same page.

Between them they have worked for other people for four decades. "We've been in the game so long, that like, we might as well go for it, right?" she said.

Lit by fire within, Beacon Grille will signal its presence on Allen Street with a custom-made lighting fixture, of cast iron and honey-colored glass. It’s a copy of the lamp that led folks back to the summer camp of Amanda’s family.

Like that light brought her family home, the Wieszalas will do their best to make Beacon Grille "a safe harbor, a safe haven for anyone that needs a place to be,” she said. “That's what we want to be."