Four years ago, Joe Jerge put a 50-cents-per-customer charge on his menu at Lackawanna's Mulberry Italian Ristorante, to be split among cooks, dishwashers and other back-of-house workers.

“Out front, you've got servers making upwards of $60 or $70 an hour when all is said and done,” Jerge said. “But the guys washing dishes, cleaning up, cooks scrubbing down equipment and getting burnt, cut, scratched, accommodating special requests, can’t have any of that." State law forbids using server tips to pay back-of-house workers who don't touch tables.

Now the harder the grind, the bigger profit share each worker takes home, Jerge said. “You give a part-time dishwasher making $240 a week another $100 monthly share, the look on their face. It makes a big difference.”

The United States and Canada are among the only countries that base restaurant worker wages on the generosity of customers. Much of the rest of the world pays restaurant workers a living wage, without tipping.

The American model is written into federal and state restaurant wage laws. Busy nights in popular places can mean a cash bonanza for servers and bartenders. But cooks and dishwashers get the same hourly wage, no matter how hard they toiled. Giving them any of the tips handed to servers would violate state law.

In Buffalo, and across the country, a growing group of restaurants are breaking the American model, targeting the pay gap with per-customer service charges, or adding a flat percentage of the pretax bill.

"The Restaurant Service Charge Isn't Going Anywhere," the New York Times declared this month, noting "an increasing number of restaurants across the country, from fast-food chains to fine-dining destinations, have in recent years added service charges of up to 22%, and sometimes more."

The fee can create confusion among diners unaccustomed to it, but proponents of it say it gives cooks a piece of the action of busy nights. It also pays off in helping create places where workers want to stay, amid a prolonged drought of skilled cooks.

During the pandemic, career restaurant workers left the industry en masse, for better working conditions and wages. An industry survey in January found 1 in 4 restaurant employees eyeing the exit.

In January, New York’s minimum wage outside New York City is set to rise to $15 an hour, according to language in the state budget. It might rise to $17 an hour by 2026 if state economic metrics are met. That brings the base closer to a living wage, but restaurants that want to hire and keep skilled workers have to pay more, said Rita DiTondo, the fourth-generation restaurateur operating DiTondo on Seneca Street with husband Fabio Consonni.

“A restaurant is really a team effort,” said DiTondo, whose diners pay a 20% service charge on food and drink. No more tips expected. DiTondo pools service charges and splits the cash among all hourly workers, based on hours worked.

Working in European restaurants “really formed our mindset about providing greater equity between the front of the house and the back of the house,” DiTondo said. In Europe, with paychecks supported by service fees, many line cooks can live on their pay, without a second job, working less than 50 hours a week.

“Our largest challenge is breaking this mentality of, ‘This is my section, my tables, my sales and my tips, why do I have to share them with anyone?’ ” DiTondo said. “It doesn't make sense because any restaurant experience depends on so many people contributing to it to make it happen.”

Offering customers an explanation

At Ilio DiPaolo’s in Blasdell, $1 per customer goes to the back of the house.

That means after an exhausting week, workers have a better reason to return, said owner Dennis DiPaolo.

“You serve 500 to 600 people, that's a lot of money in the pot for us to divide up among the kitchen staff,” he said. “Why would you want to work in an industry where you have to work every holiday? Why would you want to come in in the summertime and bust your butt?”

It's a reward system for staff coming to work, “instead of me raising prices and charging $30 for chicken parm.”

Customers see prices going up all around them, DiPaolo noted. If operators explain what they are doing with kitchen worker fees and customers are satisfied, it can do double duty to strengthen the restaurant’s long-term prospects. Happy cooks become veteran cooks, and customer satisfaction persists.

“We're trying to find a balance in our industry,” DiPaolo said. “We want to find what works.”

How many fee objectors has he seen?

"I've had maybe a couple people complain about it," DiPaolo said. "But when you explain it to them, they get it."

The Mulberry model

Making it clear to customers where that 50-cent charge goes, and that it's optional, makes all the difference, Jerge said.

The menu notice states the charge will be removed upon request. “Some people save up for a night out and every dollar counts, and we appreciate them coming,” Jerge said.

Two people have asked for the 50-cent charge to be removed since 2019, Jerge said.

Why doesn’t Mulberry just raise prices?

“If we raised the prices, for a (table for two), you'll pay $2 to $3 more dollars for your appetizers, probably $7 to $8 more for your entrees in total. Do you really want to pay anywhere between $9 and $12 more for your meal, instead of just giving 50 cents per guest?”